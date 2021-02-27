Book Review | Europe’s pagan symbols must be deprived of nationalists and Nazis, says author Aki Cederberg, whose travel book takes you to ancient shrines

A witty travelogue to ancient shrines is a fire speech about the power of the spirit.

Nonfiction book

Aki Cederberg: Holy Europe. Basam Books. 470 s.

Helsinki background musician, author and filmmaker Aki Cederberg explores frontier areas: cultures that the noisy and shopping era thought it had left behind.

In the author’s mind, to his own detriment.

Cederbeg’s first book Journeys in the Kali Yuga (2017) is a description of a passionate and curious outsider’s journey into the world of the wild and unpredictable beggar yogis of Baba Nago, India. It is reportage-like, fast-paced and roaring. The work received a positive reception internationally. Distinguished British composer and author Joscelyn Godwin called it a future classic in his review.

The new work is different in style, although this time too we travel wildly and sometimes melancholy.

Holy Europe is a rational travelogue. It tells of the author’s wanderings in Europe’s old pagan shrines, such as groves and mountains, temples, secret gardens, palaces of art and magic. That is the surface of the book.

Holy Europe namely take on many roles. In addition to the travel book, it is a story of growth, a story of a seeker, a proclamation, a harsh critique of modern times, a non-fiction book of rare knowledge, a fire talk about the power of the spirit. It is an invitation to look at the world from a completely different perspective. There is Gallen-Kallela and Olavi Paavolaista. Outdated, good and bad.

As a handsome and big book, it is also a magic item. Talismans with gilded sun symbols.

Cederberg, his wife and friends roam restless. They stand on windy mountain peaks, crawl in dark caves, raise drink offerings in broken castles. They utter power spells at the roots of sacred oaks.

The reader descends with him to the well of consecration in Sintra, Portugal, climbs in the footsteps of the Grail Cup to the heaty castle of Montségur and accidentally breaks the peace of the Astuvansalmi shrine as he walks over the sacred sacrificial stones.

The author seeks the roots of broken traditions by meeting others like him. By discussing, arguing, experiencing for yourself.

A runic pattern drawn on the highest stone of Rosstrappe in the Harz Mountains near the town of Thale in Germany. – Book illustrations.­

From time to time, Cederberg turns to speaking with essays that open up the backgrounds of future learning systems. Or they repeat lesser-known nodes in history. Toxic mumbles are then directed at a dominant culture that appears idle and fundamentally contemptuous of life.

The narrative evokes conflicting thoughts. They are not due to the book itself, but to the kind of text we have become accustomed to reading in recent decades.

The writing style is well aware. It’s like a polite gentleman with a silver-headed cane clinging to a tailor-made suit on top of the last one uttering a helpline in the mall’s bucket queue.

For those accustomed to the ever-mocking camp look, the proclamation, visions and spells – without the hint of irony – are guaranteed to be confusing. The book is downright an antithesis of ironic fluctuation.

Holy Europe brazenly examines sincerity. It rejects trickery and reaches out towards the sacred, experience of holiness. It’s weirdly refreshing. It sets the mind in motion. And not always to the places you wanted to go.

When the forces of light are called with their hands raised to height, one is also flirting with the gaps of darkness.

The author is aware and analyze the problem of their topic. The symbols and stories of the Scandinavian, Germanic and Baltic Finnish peoples he loved have since days been attributed to aggressive, sharply nationalist use.

The Anundshög area in Sweden has been inhabited since prehistoric times. Large runic stones can be found on the site. – Book illustrations.­

If one talks in Germany about ancient runic writing or the mystique of trees, it reminds oitis of the Nazis. If one talks about the Viking god in Sweden, the subject is associated with the far right. Many movements have used the symbolism of myths in their propaganda precisely because it works. The symbols have unconscious power.

Cederberg renounces modern nationalism and shuns the new age movement and neo-pagan cults. Multiculturalism is a term for him. It masks European problems.

I think it’s too simplifying. War or absolute poverty are not aesthetic issues. Behind international migrations is often a European desire for power and materialism. And they are criticized by the book. Mixed Holy Europe force that the problem arise from the same source.

Holy Europe is not just a book. It is not a cultural conversation. It is a powerful spell that wants to care for a sick world.

Cederberg wants to deprive the symbols back of their abusers. He wants to use traditions, runes, and aloud poetry in its original meanings. That is, to give strength. To connect people to each other, to the powers of nature and the living world.

He feels that nations are natural alliances of people far behind politics and geography. They are the forward exporters of their roots and heritage. Rooted people without the legacy of time are helpless to meet the insane challenges posed by wildly rioting market forces and the destruction of nature.

Called the Witches’ Hill in western Lithuania, there are a hundred statues or pillars carved from oak. – Book illustrations.­

Factor is on the verge of an unfashionable idea: people should awaken in themselves a spirit instead of a mere substance, and thereby find their power to change the state of things. Cederberg sees civilization traveling at a rapid pace toward the wilderness. He offers a personal and shared experience of human responsibility, the sanctity of nature, and the deep significance of life.

Yes, Holy Europe is a remarkable book. Outdated, strong, shy. It celebrates spiritual and spiritual heritage instead of material achievements.

After all, we have almost learned to be ashamed of Europe because of the ruins of colonialism, wars, ideologies of destruction and the destruction of the environment.

Cederberg is not ashamed. He wants the good spirits of Europe to rise. The idea seems romantic, but that’s exactly what you look at differently.

The author is a musician and a writer.