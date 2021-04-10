Book Review | European and narrow-minded Turkey collide with abandoned souls in Istanbul

The Turkish government has caught the eye of Elif Shafak on sexual violence and child abuse.

Novel

Elif Shafak: 10 minutes 38 seconds in this strange world (10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World). Maria Erämaja, Finland. Gummerus. 359 s.

British Turk Elif Shafak (b. 1971) in his numerous novels has brought to life the streets of Istanbul in particular and its diverse human destinies.

In his sixth Finnish novel 10 minutes 38 seconds in this strange world he focuses his gaze on the rejected and lonely people of the big city, who have lost their families for various reasons and are hardened by society.

Being in the context of a communal culture, in a state of poor social security, where losing family and community support is a big deal. That’s what happens to the protagonist, Leylall, who decides to run away from her hometown of Van, against the will of her father, who joined the Islamist Conservative wing.

Shafak builds a rocky road in Leyla by alternately opening and presenting the people who will eventually become this new family and safety net. They are all wrecks categorized by conservative Turkey: a transvestite, an immigrant with an African background, a short-lived, bar singer.

Each of them brings their own level to the novel, reinforcing the impression of how difficult it can be to adapt and gain acceptance. Leyla, who experienced sexual violence in childhood, ends up in the big city as a sex worker, a person without her own rights.

The novel’s central the venue, Brothel Street, is in the midst of fictional events a real venue in Istanbul, where, among other things, U.S. soldiers and local fathers who landed in the country go to the story.

Istanbul is a stage where a European and more liberal Turkey collides with a more narrow-minded and authoritarian Turkey. Indeed, one of the threads of the plot is built around double moralism and the murders of sex workers. In the eyes of a conservative Turkey, prostitutes are polluting the streets.

The author, fascinated by various female destinies, hits one of the pain points of Turkish society with this Booker Prize-nominated novel: the poor rights of sex workers. Until 1990, the rape sentence was commuted if the victim was a prostitute.

Since then, under pressure from civil society, that article has been repealed, but since then, in the author’s view, very little has been done in law to improve gender equality and, in particular, the rights of sex workers.

Shafak takes advantage successful author and boldly highlights the destructive power of passionate believers and authoritarian and conservative Turkey. As a result, the Turkish government has blamed Shafak on sexual violence and child abuse, among many other writers.

The novel, which grows into a macabre and unrestrained – even hanging – is presented at the Lonely Cemetery in Kilyos, Istanbul. Translator Maria Erämajan meritorious translation comes into its own, especially in this revision.

The cemetery of the lonely is also a real place in Istanbul, and buried there the bodies that families have not redeemed from the morgues: drug addicts, alcoholics, gamblers, homeless, petty criminals, homeless, fugitives, the mentally ill, prostitutes, AIDS patients, unmarried mothers, transgender mothers. In his concluding remarks, the author says that the cemetery is growing rapidly and has recently buried large numbers of unidentified refugees who have drowned as they crossed the Aegean Sea on their way to Europe.

In the cemetery of the lonely, the only thing that stands out from the country is the number. That’s why Shafak has written this novel: to give those numbers a face and dignity.