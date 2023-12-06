Book review | Europe is in chaos, the politicians are spineless – and a secret military unit is just plain iron

A secret military unit prevents another international crisis in the second thriller of Ville Kaarnakar’s Shadow series.

Novel

Ville Kaarnakari: Shadow – Operation Bravo-Alfa. Minerva. 314 pp.

Reserve major and former peacekeeper Ville Kaarnakari has written numerous war thrillers mainly about the civil war and the last winter and continuation wars. Three years ago, he started a thriller series set in modern times with his novel Shadow.

In the shade Colonels Gunnarsson and Sutela of the Finnish and Swedish military intelligence founded a secret unit called Varjo, consisting of Swedish-Finnish soldiers. The idea was that when spineless politicians are unable to solve crisis situations, soldiers step forward and take care of things, anonymously and in the shadows.

Shadow– in the second part of the series Operation Bravo-Alpha has the same starting point as its predecessor. Again, Russia is trying to create chaos in Europe to disrupt EU decision-making. Now the crime commissioner Mikola notices from the demonstration videos shot in Helsinki that the violent demonstrators are shown to be led in an organized manner.

Similar there are demonstrations in all major European cities and their culmination seems to be an important meeting of the European Parliament on additional aid to Ukraine. When it becomes clear that, in addition to the demonstrations, large-scale terrorist attacks are being planned, it’s time for Varjo to intervene with the help of the Israeli intelligence service Haganah.

Operation Bravo-Alpha very similar Shadow-the first novel in the series, both in its sparse narrative and in its characters’ extreme tameness. The new member of the group, Laura “Lara” Enwalli, one of Europe’s best burglars, is also only described as a very beautiful young woman and that’s it.

Except that in this very masculine world, Lara shows her worth by being just as tough and taking bumps just as well as her male counterparts.

A little bit of hurtful and pretty gestural rambling like this Mission Impossible – in a thriller like this one would still tolerate, but not really, the fact that 80 percent of the whole thing is sitting in meetings and explaining. The same strained the first one Shadow– a novel too.

When Kaarnakari starts to describe the action a few times, the narration is economical, straightforward and effective, but then again we get lost in the conversation. It makes the thriller a bit boring.

The Shadow series there can be many opinions about ethics. A military unit that ignores all official bodies, operates completely in secret and independently, and ignores the decision-makers, is of course romantic and exciting as a thriller material, but could be a pretty unpredictable card in real life.

The efficiency of Israel’s intelligence service is clearly admired here, but that intelligence at least failed to anticipate the recent attack by Hamas. And its gruesome consequences are there for us to see.