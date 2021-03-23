Book Review | Erkki Tuomioja reminds what a question of fate global warming is for humanity, but the solutions remain thin

Erkki Tuomioja has strong assessments of the economy and history.

Nonfiction book

Erkki Tuomioja: In the shadow of the future – will humanity survive? Oak. 273 s.

Already five for a decade Erkki Tuomioja has been a key player in the social democratic movement. His latest book In the shadow of the future – will humanity survive? is therefore based on a really long experience of political insiders in influencing society.

Tuomioja has always had a clear voice, which sometimes differs significantly from the party line. Still, the greatest strengths and weaknesses of the work also reflect the strengths and weaknesses of the entire Social Democratic movement.

He has deliberately given the same name to his book as to a book he co-published with the former chairman of the Rkp and the editor-in-chief of the then Hufvudstadsbladet. Jan-Magnus Jansson with exactly 40 years ago. Many of the themes are still the same. Nuclear weapons, population growth and the issue of sustainable development have not disappeared.

Tuomioja is at his best, as he goes through history and tries to understand the state of Finland and the world and our current alternatives.

Among other things, analyzes of changes in the Finnish discussion culture, the reduced importance of power policy and factors disrupting the international treaty system are valuable. Reflections on the reform of the UN system are also interesting. Could the wider Security Council replace the so-called G-20 meetings?

Tuomioja criticizes Finland’s decision to opt out of the Nuclear Weapons Convention. He is critical of the forthcoming acquisition of the HX fighter and equates it with a helicopter deal once shelved by Parliament:

According to Tuomioja, due to the interests and interests of the Air Force management, Parliament may have received only very one-sided information about the procurement of fighters.

Tuomioja states that the percentages of the Finnish population who support and oppose NATO membership have remained confusingly the same for a long time. However, he suspects that opinions about NATO may have become polarized recently: many people today may be behind their own views in a more intense way than before. The question is interesting and would deserve the attention of researchers.

Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja with German Chancellor Angela Mekel, Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Brussels in March 2007.­

The book contains partial reassessments of, inter alia, the advantages and disadvantages of globalization and the European Union. Tuomioja says that he is still a supporter of both free trade and the European Union.

However, he notes that some of the directives adopted by the European Union have created an unreasonable amount of annoyance and resistance to the benefits achieved. According to Tuomioja, it may also be worthwhile to reduce unnecessary recycling of Finland’s own funds through the EU machinery.

Analyzes of income and wealth disparities have always been a feature of the Social Democrats, and In the shadow of the future is quite good.

Tuomioja states that there are two very different and seemingly contradictory major reports on the subject. On the other hand, wealth disparities between continents have narrowed and the number of people living in deep poverty fell from around 1.9 billion to 735 million between 1990 and 2015.

At the same time countries however, internal asset differences have increased. In the United States, the wealthiest fifth of the population has prospered rapidly but the income of the rest of the population has not increased at all or only very little, depending on the income group.

In 2010, the 388 richest people in the world had as much wealth as the poorer half of humanity. Today, eight super-rich billionaires control as much wealth as 50 percent of the world’s people.

Tuomioja is particularly concerned about the impact of the phenomenon on the future of democracy. Entering the U.S. Senate today requires more than ten million investments in the election campaign. The amount required increased 3.5-fold in less than 30 years. A candidate who has spent more money will win with an 80 percent probability.

Tuomioja mentions a French economist, among others, as possible solutions Thomas Pikettyn proposals put forward by the Commission. He does not yet consider the possibilities offered by the so-called Modern Monetary Theory (MMT).

Book on the climate crisis the related part is less rewarding. This, on the other hand, is not a big surprise, as climate change has long been a very difficult issue for the SDP.

Paavo Lipponen began in his prime time to look very difficult and suffering whenever he was forced under party pressure to twist his mouth out of the concept of climate… protection.

Antti Rinteen during the party was already in a completely different place. Rinne negotiated a government program for Finland, the first point of which was to combat climate change, and whose climate agenda could be even the most ambitious in the world. Sanna Marin has said it has joined politics precisely because of the threat of climate change.

Despite this, the Social Democrats and the left have still had some difficulty finding a workable climate policy line.

The Coalition Party has been able to approach the problem from the point of view of producing more climate-friendly technology, and the Center has been able to talk about increasing carbon stocks in forests and reducing agricultural emissions. There has not been such a simple and clear starting point for the SDP and the Left Alliance.

However, social democratic climate policy could also have a lot to offer. The role of new technology developed by companies is important, but from the point of view of companies, only high-profit solutions are interesting. If we think of everything only through the market, the cheapest sub-solutions are easily overlooked.

The inconvenience of the still life in any case shines through Tuomioja’s book. While he emphasizes the importance of global warming as one of humanity’s existential issues, the section on solutions remains thin.

Reflections on taxation and carbon tariffs are useful, but there are few new proposals. With regard to them, too, Tuomioja emphasizes that these are mere games of thought, which are not necessarily intended to be taken seriously.

Of course, one person cannot do everything for the whole political movement. Hopefully, the younger generations of the party will gradually deepen their understanding of the myriad details of alternative solutions to the climate problem.

The author is a fiction and non-fiction writer specializing in climate issues.