Book Review | Enni Mustonen’s most popular series ends: The stories of the outcast remain imaginative until the end

The culmination of a cultural adventure is already confusing the pack with people, some of whom are still alive.

Novel

Enni Mustonen: Author. Big Dipper. 480 s.

Is nice read about good people in such a shitty time.

Enni Mustonen alias Kirsti Manninen decide the most popular Set aside the stories of the viewer series calmly. The overview is a familiar strong thing to do, where Mustonen’s narrator shoots spontaneous views of the hustle and bustle of cultural life and lives to the fullest in the midst of family and friends.

Set aside the stories of the viewer has published ten novels. They have enjoyed language and a combination of facts. Women of the same family in three generations have been adventurous throughout Paris, Hollywood, with highlights and side conquests in Paris and Hollywood.

In the author the narrator is Viena Aaltonen in his thirties, who returns from the costumes of the US film studios in the early 1960s and turns his beak here to the rising Marimekko phenomenon.

The time is ripe for Vienna’s little brother Ilpo to adopt his original name Ilja. The mindset of the new generation is changing.

His generation the spearheads are in the Student Theater, whose group Ilpok, who is studying staging, is sucked, as is Ilpo’s girlfriend Titta. The reader knows and guesses that a lot of fun is in store Kalle Holmbergien, Kaisa Korhosten and their troops. Already Ilpo and Tita’s first co-operation task hits Markku Lahtelan to a cross-experimental play Morality from Death to Pile Actors in 1963.

Thrilling Armi Ratia is, of course, a favorable boss and a pair of brawlers for Viena.

The first comments of many people about a Uniko and Ratia’s inactive Marikylä idea can be heard. Still, the novel’s insights aren’t the brilliant top of the series.

Honorable termination in any case for a joyous series. For example Get under your back The filming of the film can be linked to the paths of Vienna and partners on a downright delicious basis that surprises when the issue is brought up.

Enni Mustonen has a certain technique behind it, but it has played through the book series nicely and with an original taste.

Once again, one can only enjoy how striking and apt it feels when Viena’s male friend happens to realize that the title of the movie “2×2” isn’t so dual now. “2×2” was the name with Curl under your back was filmed.

Until December Ending 1965 In the author There are already people who are still alive, for example Ristomatti Ratia.

Worked at Marimekko Mysi Lahtinen (1938–2019) Viena feels like a soulmate in its practicality. After all, Lahtinen was the food recipe wizard in HS’s Monthly Supplement.

There are still hefty dilemmas in Mystonen’s cultural history, which is as flawless as possible. Still, getting so close to modern times and living people is a good reason to put a pretty end to the series.

In Kirsti Manninen, born in 1952, is perhaps now burying the story in some other form from the years when her own hobbies and participation in patterns began.

However, Mustonen-Manninen has not been able to predict many of the next steps Even in the stories of the spectator. The last part, for example, doesn’t bother with the breakthrough of 1960s TV other than the small viewer’s little attention, even if he had thought.

Mustonen even mentions three Author mother of ready-made female figures Hilja Valtonen written by Wife.

If the fusion of Mustos wants to be classified as a genre, then in addition to the description of cultural entertainment and warm kinship, the series is exceptionally natural entertainment. The Otava Book Foundation does not care about compartmentalisation, but understands that Kirsti Manninen will be awarded the Veijo Meri Prize in April. The previous winner was Rosa Liksom.