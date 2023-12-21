Book review | Emma Sofiana Söderholm's novel is a distress call for young people's mental health

Emma Sofiana Söderholm highlights the mental health problems of young people in her second novel Sometimes the light fades.

Young people's novel

Emma Sofiana Söderholm: Sometimes the light fades. Big Dipper. 272 pp.

Life it's grey, your head is buzzing and the weight of the whole world rests on your shoulders. Day after day, the strength drains into struggling with coping, and nowhere is there a mind. Describes this grueling struggle faced by many young people Emma Sofiana Söderholm in his second novel Sometimes the light fades. Debut novel published in 2020 Even for a moment alive dealt with youth substance abuse problems.

Even Tuulik's life is filled with gloom after the end of therapy. The days interspersed with meetings at the TE office and unsuccessful internships test the young person's ability to cope, creating a vicious circle where failures drain resources and the enthusiasm to try again quickly fades. Anxiety, exhaustion and overthinking make Tuulik's everyday life unstable.

When everyday life feels heavy, Tuulikki seeks support from his family and a close friend, but it is only when he meets an acquaintance at the store checkout that Tuulikki finds a glimmer of hope in his everyday life. Sometimes hope hides behind anxiety and fear, but the experience of being heard opens up for Tuulikki, which turns out to be a lifesaver.

Tuulik's family relationships with both mother and grandmother play an important role, but the reflection on the father's identity remains unbelievable. The absence of a paternal relationship could be an interesting part of the development of Tuulik, who has lived without a father since childhood, but he himself states that he believes fatherlessness is only part of the reason for his mental health challenges.

Thus, the longing for the father functions as a strange side story, which is ruminating without reaching a solution. Although the lack of a father affects the relationship between Tuulik and his mother, the reader is left wanting a deeper understanding of the meaning of fatherlessness.

As a whole Tuulik's journey is touching to follow, and Söderholm captures the exhaustion of the mental health battle with a genuine feeling. The thought chains of the main character walking in an almost palpable grayness are easy to follow.

The work shows both bright and dark moments, which are complemented by Tuulik's versatile thoughts about deserving treatment and fears related to healing. Comments like “almost like I want the bad feeling to come back” and “what would be left if I got better?” throw Tuulikki to the wind and bring support to readers struggling with similar thoughts.

The black humor that is cultivated throughout the work, on the other hand, brings serious subjects open to laughter and offers moments of respite in the midst of gloom.

On the other hand, Tuulik's story is also an exhausting read. When the thoughts circling Tuuliki's circle do not lead to final results, they quickly become numb. Short flashes of joy usually lead back to old patterns of action and the character becomes predictable. Falling back on old patterns at least made me hope for more plot twists. The reading is punctuated by text fragments sprinkled throughout the work, breaking the chronology, but the most exciting changes in the story have to wait until the very end.

Sometimes the light fades sheds light on the situation of young people suffering from mental health problems and brings the reader into the middle of the crisis in society. In its honest harshness, Söderholm's work is a cry for help for the mental health of young people.