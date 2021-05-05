Book Review | Elizabeth Strout’s storytelling, full of intelligence and heart, peels out one person at a time

Olive, Again, I guess, is a novel, but it consists of interconnected short stories – and it is precisely because of its form that it is enchanting.

Elizabeth Strout: Olive, Again (Olive, Again). Kristiina Rikman, Finland. Oak. 355 s.

“’You’re not very strange, Jack Kennison. ‘ It surprised him but felt real. Who had said so recently that it wasn’t very weird? Olive Kitteridge. He had said of some neighbor’s woman, ‘Not very strange,’ Olive said, and so that woman was treated, abandoned. ”

For those who loved Elizabeth Stroutin Olive Kitteridge (2008, Finnish 2020), Olive, again hardly disappointing. It’s not one of Olive’s adventures two, but like the same book.

Jack Kennison is a retired professor of history. Olive, again opens from his perspective.

Questions of class and power are present in the book’s opening short story Stop, where police stop speeding arrogant Jack. He tries to differentiate himself from his upper, academic middle class by behaving degradingly towards the police. Not really weird! Jack judges himself with Olive’s voice, and equates himself with the woman Olive has judged.

Novelty consists of interconnected short stories. It carries the story of 70-year-old Olive forward, through a new marriage and re-widowhood to a service apartment.

But it’s not so much about him, it’s about him Olive, again demonstrates the power of literature to imagine a community.

I don’t really know what the real name is for the type of work. It consists of intertwined short stories, and still works like a novel. If you read the book as a novel, Olive’s individual story is highlighted. The short-sighted glasses, on the other hand, bring out the changing perspectives of the texts and the arrangements made in the art. The book is also translated into Finnish, Kristiina Rikman has found the humorous layers brilliantly.

The short story cycle connects Olive’s works with tradition: community-focused, especially North American, prose literature uses this form (e.g. Jennifer Egan and Alice Munro).

Just because of its shape Olive, again is enchanting. The perspective is on the omniscient narrator but the internal narratives of the text and their sources vary.

The community has interpretations of other people and incomplete information about their motives and destinies. The internal speech that creates Olive’s self-understanding is constantly intertwined with stories about a community whose members have perceptions of a retired math teacher. The credibility of the facts varies, Strout draws attention to the nature of community narratives (i.e., gossip) and encounters.

As time goes on, it’s not just Olive’s, but the entire community’s time. Because Strout has written Olive with a curious mind and a distinctive body, he is noticed and he influences others.

That effect is more essential than Olive’s conclusions about people. He acquires local fame at the same table, poet laureate with Andrea L’Rieux in the short story Poet, and ends up in poems. The observer’s gaze turns to Olive, and it is difficult for him to endure it. The poems show him as naked as the reader is accustomed to seeing the townspeople in his eyes.

At the latest, when Olive needs home care, his middle-class position becomes apparent.

Betty, who annoys Olive for her outright racism and Trump’s bumper sticker, gets her humanity: when Betty belittles her life for Olive, she says, “But it’s your life. It is important.” Betty’s adversity is quite different from Olive’s. Likewise, there is a Somali-backed Halimen who fears Olive’s life from a naughty Somali community in a neighboring town.

The cases do not so much emphasize Olive’s ability to cross borders, but the possibility of encounters. The characters of the home nurses reveal Olive’s secure position but also its fragility.

Strout’s narrative is full of such intelligence and heart, intersections, if you could say so. Olive, again peels out a person at a time, but not without the connections that define his existence in the world.

Olive is one of the most human – like textiles I have ever read. I think the sense of reality is because Olive only exists in relation to others. It makes him a little incomprehensible, as people usually are. “I have no idea who I have been,” Olive writes at the end of the book.

Olive, again does not teach its reader anything at all. It cannot be shrunk as an exercise in empathy, or as an indication of the vibrant soul life of the elderly. And neither is it a work of art that shakes or breaks boundaries. It is a multi-layered and quiet work that recognizes and nurtures borders. And as such, it is wonderful and adequate.