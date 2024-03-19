Book review | Elina Viinamäki's Käypä höito is a painful novel about extreme medical treatment

Elina Viinamäki's Käypä höito tells the story of a doctor who sets out to remove human suffering from the world because he cannot face his own.

Novel

Elina Viinamäki: Good treatment. Athena. 240 p.

Harold Shipman. What does the name remind you of?

After all, it was a British doctor, known as a nice man, who is believed to have murdered more than 200 of his elderly female patients from the 1970s to the 2000s. He was eventually caught, but never admitted anything. Shipman died in his cell in 2004.

Elina Viinamäki first novel Good treatment does not deal in any way with Shipman's case. What they have in common, however, is a look that falls on another person, but sees only a patient, a manifestation of suffering, for whom something must be done.

Good treatment the main character Kai is a doctor who is overwhelmed by the flow of patients every day. He can't always help in any way, just monitor his condition. When it comes to humans, the same methods are not used as for animals, even though the human body is an animal.

Aina, who positioned herself as Kai's girlfriend, also gets a voice in the novel. While Aina doesn't feel natural in her own body, Kai doesn't feel at home in her spirit and emotions.

There is a solution to suffering, Kai thinks, and goes on his last vacation. However, the realized satisfactory solution surprises even him.

“ The novel is single-note in its emotional atmosphere like the mourning march of Peltoniemi Hintriika.

And the reader. So much so, if the reader has been able to burp in the dark world of Kai and Aina until the middle of the book, along with their cold-skinned fates. The novel is single-note in its emotional atmosphere Peltoniemi's Hintriika mourning march, but not at all that cathartic. Gone are both the hope and the feeling of liberation. In their place are peculiar language images.

The novel begins to take shape in its fable-like form, when you understand that Kai and Aina represent the archetypal characters of a doctor's novel, but colored with the mumble left in X's (formerly Twitter) rude filter. The work pedals the tandem bicycle of reality by Albert Camus Bystander with the back as a view and direction. Jean-Paul Sartre Disgust encourages from the side of the road to “take it, take it!”

Good treatment succeeds in pondering the difficult questions of the cynical 21st century. What is the value of a person? What is the meaning of existence? What is the meaning of man? For someone else or for yourself?

Existence in detachment, suffering appears as a frustrating disadvantage, in front of which one's own powerlessness becomes most visible – and most painful. The frequency of the narrative and the twists and turns are characteristic and natural for the author who was nominated for the Helsingin Sanomat first book award with his collection of short stories. Repetition – which is part of the book's message, and in itself narratively necessary – is, on the other hand, implemented more woodenly than is necessary in the art of novels.

Good treatment so it is not a novel for those who enjoy literature, but rather for those who think through the text. It's a tight straitjacket that exudes its author's literary ambition and uncompromisingness.