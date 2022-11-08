Book Review | Eeva Turunen’s novel is a cleverly constructed uk obituary

In the work Civilized and pleasant person, the words flow from a prose poem to lists and e-mails that start out as matter-of-fact.

A civilized and pleasant person. Bridge. 439 pp.

Eeva Turunen is not only a writer but also an architect, whose book is dedicated to the late uki. And you just have to: A civilized and pleasant person -the main character of the work is an architect whose grandfather has just died.

However, the amount of autofiction doesn’t matter now. The most important thing is the language of Turunen, which draws you in with the same force as in the debut work Miss U recalls her so-called interpersonal historywhich won the Helsingin Sanomat literature prize in 2018. The first work consisted of short stories, now it’s the turn of a “novel, what else”, as it says on the title page. However, the categories are, again, secondary definitions.

Architecture also echoes the way Eeva Turunen creates space in her text. The words flow from a prose poem to lists and e-mails that start out as matter-of-fact, often targeting an object or a building.

Grandpa is dead and someone has to take care of those practical matters. There is an urn to choose, a funeral to be organized and a house to be emptied, and these tasks take time. In addition, the activity is disturbed by a wobbly relationship and the architect’s day job.

Ukki was also an architect, and walking in Ukki’s footsteps, admiring Ukki, create their own weight in the story. However, the generations collide more and more painfully, when the patriarchy of men’s clubs collapses from the remnants of the uk onto the narrator’s neck. When the narrator visits the grandfather in the nursing home and asks him to share memories of, for example, his own parents, the grandfather ignores his mother as if in passing, hastily switching to his father and himself. The narrator does not dare to tell Uki about his own relationship with another woman, even though in his thoughts he strives against conservatism.

In addition to the dead uki, the narrator would also like to please others, to build a certain image of himself. Self and self-image are searched, for example, by cataloging: what all should be done, what should be said, know how and study, in order to be the right kind of person.

Turunen to reach the fluctuations of the mind in the rhythm of the language, which grows the image of the work of mourning through prohibitions. The pace quickens, the words become closer to each other as the narrator’s painstakingly built protective wall breaks down: “I don’t notice that the detailed drawings of the house are missing, and I don’t go tearing out all its contents from the attic just to find that the drawings aren’t there [- -]”.

The image of the human mind, built through the nuances of language, brings to mind in its own exactness Hanna Weselius, Jukka Viikilän and Katja Raunio. There may be many words, but none of them are unnecessary: ​​the tones are built from the whole. The language is tasted and flavored, relished with archaic echoes and the history of words, and none of this crushes you. Playing with words includes humor and self-irony, sometimes absurd and sometimes dark.

The adventurous Aunt U in the text directs the reader to the side of the absurd, which also refers to the character of Miss U in the first work. The aunt develops a godchild fantasy, in which she hopes to mold the child in the direction she wants – and at the same time, of course, build a hero figure of herself in the eyes of children, parents and the surrounding society.

As the title of the work suggests, it is A civilized and pleasant person a kind of obituary, obituary. The whole is made up of pieces, both in terms of content and form, when the main character does his work of mourning: this is how we remember each other, as memories and fragments.

“oh damn once and for all, the curtain forces are dwindling at full speed

I’m listening to myself here

the end result of listening: today it is not worth trying to finish the curtain saga

I’m in a hazy state

I can be, I can be fragile”