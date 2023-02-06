Book Review | Eating meat erodes thinking, said a 20th-century philosopher: Reflection on animal rights is still relevant

Porphyrios’ now translated into Finnish, Against Harming Souls was already in the Turku Academy library’s collections in the 17th century.

Antiquity philosophy, especially Stoicism, has been gratifyingly visible in the Finnish market in recent years as well. The thinkers of antiquity are usually not looking for content buried in antiquity, the treasures of the pharaoh, but a new perspective on the problems of our time.

If the popularity of the ancient lifestyle began as a cure for the hangover that inevitably followed the enthusiasm of startup entrepreneurs, the thinkers’ perspective is longer than a quarter and can be applied to many areas of life. Otherwise, after thousands of years, they would hardly be read.

In Greek and the philosophers who wrote in Latin were usually not satisfied with studying and describing what the world is like, but at the core of their philosophical activity was a more practical question: how should one live here? Compared to today’s highly specialized academic philosophy, ancient thinkers may still address man more holistically. They see philosophy as the pursuit of truth, just like modern thinkers, but in ancient times truth could not be pursued apart from a philosophical way of life.

The issue of diet is a philosophy that affects everyone and is difficult to deal with at a higher level, detached from the individual’s values ​​and goals. For example, connecting vegetarianism to a more ethically sustainable, environmentally friendly and healthy life is well justified from the point of view of modern science, but modern philosophers try to separate these types of good from each other.

At the same time, the good life is in danger of becoming unnecessarily complicated in terms of everyday life. A reader looking for a philosophical way of life is like a drug addict, who is being pumped from bone to bone in contemporary philosophy.

In the 200s, jaa. Neoplatonist who gained great popularity in Rome of Plotinus in the circle, the way of life took on cult-like features. Plotinus and his students were monk-like figures living modest lives, devoting their days to the contemplation of the unity of all. Man’s task was to keep his material body alive, but at the level of the spirit to move towards ideas and reality.

An artist’s view of Porphyrios.

In antiquity it was more natural than today to think that by striving towards truth and a virtuous life, a person causes more good on all levels. The numerous good effects and applications of the ideal of simple moderation are beautifully expressed by the Neoplatonist Porphyrios (c. 232–305) in his now translated work Against harming souls. The Latin version of the work has already been found in the library of the Turku Academy, founded in the 17th century, so its history of influence in our country before the Finnish translation is long.

The work originally in Greek by Porphyrios, known as a student of Plotinus, is a comprehensive presentation of what the ideal of moderation meant in terms of the relationship between man and other species considered to have souls. At the same time, it is a summation of the ancient discussion on animals, where it is often difficult to separate Porphyrios’s own arguments from the abundant citation material and commentaries on the views of different philosophical schools.

Finnish translator Liisa Kasken thorough work and antiquarian Tua Korhonen and philosopher Miira Tuominen the versatile afterwords fortunately ensure that the work is in proportion to its time and its different interpretation traditions. It is the most extensive work about eating animals that has survived from antiquity, despite the fact that the surviving manuscript is incomplete and breaks off in the middle of a sentence in the fourth chapter, when the author explains the ancient sacrificial laws of Attica.

Animal sacrifices, to whom Porphyrios dedicates the entire second chapter of his work, is an example of a topic that probably does not excite the modern reader too much. The treatment of sacrifice still offers an interesting perspective on the spiritual life of the Roman Empire, which was marked by the local cults of different deities with their own rules and customs of sacrifice.

Porphyrios regards excess animal sacrifices as a sign of a lavish and unreasonable lifestyle, but at the same time states that even if a god demands an animal sacrifice, it does not follow that animals should also be eaten. He himself recommends that the first part of the farmer’s harvest should always be offered to the gods.

On the other hand, the consideration of animal consciousness in chapter three is still topical in many places, one might say unfortunate, because over the millennia one would hope that some arguments would give way to new ones. Unfortunately, even lazy thinking is enough to justify habits.

For example, the ethical “arguments” presented in favor of modern power production make one doubt that Porphyrios is right when he talks about the thought-eroding effect of eating meat.

Even today, meat-eating advocates claim that animals are incapable of language and thinking. Porphyrios responds sharply to the anthropocentric viewpoints of the Stoic thinkers and shows that views that emphasize the limitations of animal thinking can usually be traced back to our own limitations and lack of understanding of animals.

If I don’t understand my dog’s speech, it doesn’t mean that the dog doesn’t talk and think in its own way. “For, for example, among the Scythians, we who do not understand their language hear only sounds and noise,” writes Porphyrios.

Work contains a considerable amount of material, observations and hearsay from cultures located far away from the territory of the Roman Empire, all the way to India. In some places, historical examples take on the characteristics of a myth, as is the custom in ancient texts. Almost all ancient thinkers perceive their own time as a period of decadence and see a mythical golden age dawning in the past, about which already the poet Hesiod (ca. 700 BC) wrote.

From our point of view, antiquity was a very long time ago, but the idea of ​​the present during decadence was even more tenacious then than we are. It used to be decent, thought the ancient Greek.

Porphyrios does not actually recommend vegetarianism for everyone, but for those who are interested in philosophy and the related lifestyle. According to him, athletes, politicians and others may very well need meat, but the attitude is conveyed that, in fact, their affairs or those of society do not concern philosophy more broadly. As with the Indian vegetarian Brahmin caste that Porphyrios writes about, his own self-recommended way of life also shows why vegetarianism has historically been, and often still is, elitist.

The debate about the right to eat animals was lively, especially among the Greek-speaking people of the Roman Empire. Ancient philosophy focused on animal rights and vegetarianism has previously been translated into Finnish of Plutarch About meat eating (2004, fin. Tua Korhonen, Antti J. Niemi and Pia Åberg) as well as On the Intelligence of Animals and Other Writings (2016, fin. Tua Korhonen and Liisa Kaski).

Stylistically, Porphyrios is not on the same level as his predecessor Plutarch, who preferred dialogue and other animated forms in fiction, but as a summation of the discussion about ancient animals, the new translation is really gratifying. Carefully crafted, it draws threads from Porphyry to today’s animal rights debate.