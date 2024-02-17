Book review | During his lifetime, Paavo Rintala was a sensational writer, who literary men talk about nowadays in the smoking area of ​​parties

Juha Seppälä published his first essay after almost forty years of writing career. The topic is his literary role model and mentor, Paavo Rintala.

Juha Seppälä: Chest while reading. Bridge. 188 pp.

Author Paavo Rintalan (1930–1999)'s popularity seems to have declined sharply in the decades following his death. Guerrilla lieutenant (1963) was on everyone's lips the year it was published and gave birth to one of the biggest book wars of its decade. In his work, Rintala was seen to have tarnished the reputation of the Lotties, because in the book they were sexually active. The foreplay of Kohu already took place in previous years, when Rintalan Grandma and Mannerheim series (1960–62) was interpreted as mocking the holy marshal.

Nowadays, Rintala, who represents a rather masculine understanding of the world, would probably be accused of misogyny, but hardly a furor, let alone a book war.

Guerrilla lieutenant is an absolute classic, as a Finnish war novel The unknown soldier or Manillaköyten similar, but written in the spirit of European existentialism, deeper – but not nearly as read. In the 21st century, Rintala, who was known as a man of the people who produced interview books, has become a writer of writers, about whom stiff groups of men rarely exchange ideas in the smoking areas of book parties.

In 1963, which should be called Rintala's crazy year, movie theaters came Mikko Niskanen interpretation of the novel Boys, whose final scene is remembered by everyone of a certain age. The young Loirikaa, who is forever running after the train, is hardly enough to sum up the author's output of more than sixty works, whose main themes are war and peace, art and – especially – God.

In his first work Chest while reading a long-time writer Juha Seppälä it hurts that writing essays about Rintala in 2024 will inevitably be seen as an elitist project, no matter what the content of the work is.

The essays themselves are elitist at most in the sense that without basic information about Rintala, their purpose remains empty. Seppälä knows his Rintala as well as possible, and does not hesitate to criticize, for example, research done on his production. The essays are also to be credited with diversifying Rintala's public image.

Boys and A guerilla lieutenant in addition, the artist's novel is still quite often mentioned God is beauty (1959), but in contemporary marketing as Finnish For war and peace mentioned Along the lines of leather quilters -romanijärkäle (1976–79) has been forgotten in comparison to these as well. Seppälä, on the other hand, does not even forget Rintala's active work in the peace movement, which has results The woes of Vietnam (1970), a surprisingly topical work dealing with Finns' relationship to the Vietnam War.

Book reveals that Rintala is an important role model and mentor for Seppälä. A drunken encounter in a Helsinki bar in the 1980s, after Seppälä went to receive the Kalevi Jänti award, deepened into an exchange of letters.

Rintala's letters published among the essays are reminiscent at best Rainer Maria Rilken of the work Letters to a young poet, i.e. private correspondence that, when published, can have something to give to all the people who write. The letters reveal that Rilke was important to Rintala as a parent, and he even turned the German poet into a desk drawer. “I became interested in him when I read somewhere that he required that his texts be treated as if God were expressing himself through them,” Rintala writes.

It is great that Seppälä, who has already written almost as much work as Rintala in his career, has now published his most personal work – at least in the sense that the author appears in it as himself, not as fiction. In a fairly compact space, the work manages to justify Rintala's relevance in this time as well – or maybe it's better to talk about timelessness.

Rintala, who lost his father in the winter war, wrote his works full of fatherless characters, and the experience of fatherlessness also marked Takuu's suspicious but obsessive attitude towards God. In one letter, Rintala states that the idea of ​​resurrection is foreign to him and that his own gospel ends at the cross.

Reveling in individual and collective suffering, Rintala, who felt an increasing attraction to obscure German theologians in his late work, was ultimately an oddball as a Finnish writer. That's why his current status as a cult writer is much more natural than the 1960s thriller writer.

Juha Seppälä is an experienced columnist, and when reading the essays, one feels that the form of the magazine text would have sharpened the expression even now in places. Although Chest while reading is shaky in many of its individual claims, the overall effect of the work, which combines the personal and the general, is fascinating.

Although Seppälä does not talk about his own production other than as far as Rintala comments on it in his letters, obvious connections to the prototype can be observed by those familiar with the production. Like Rintala in the 1980s, Seppälä's novel art also developed in a more open direction, emphasizing thoughts and social phenomena, around 2004 Frost year– since the work. Therefore, the publication of the first essay only now is actually a surprise – and a welcome one.