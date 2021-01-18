Book Review | Don’t rely too much on flattering people, guided by an ancient Roman statesman – Such are the teachings of Cato, who lived more than 2,000 years ago, many of whom can be even more useful.

The enduring cardinal virtues of Cato’s daily morality are wisdom, courage, moderation, and justice.

Nonfiction book

Caton’s lessons. Dicta Catonis. Translation, explanations and afterwords Arto Kivimäki. Planet Antiques. 157 s.

Middle Ages has traditionally been defined in relation to antiquity and Renaissance humanism, and our established perceptions of it are often based on the juxtaposition of these eras.

However, the importance of continuity is emphasized in current research, and continuity is already represented by the fact that many textbooks from late antiquity were read throughout the Middle Ages and at the beginning of a new era. One such school text is Dicta or Disticha Catonis – an anonymous late antique work by a Roman statesman, Cato parent (234–149 BC).

Its guidelines for life were as valid for non-Christians of late antiquity as they were for Christians of the Middle and Early Modern Age for more than a thousand years. We now have this textbook Arto Kivimäki as a high-quality Finnish translation, Caton’s lessons. Dicta Catonis, with explanations and comments.

Work consists of short poetic sentiments that contain some moral thought expressed wisely and memorably.

The instructions reflect the moral doctrines of ancient philosophers, such as the four cardinal virtues, wisdom, courage, moderation, and justice. Self-control, patience and modesty are also important.

The work represents everyday morality, the guidance of life is practical, and “a young schoolboy is counseled as if he were already an adult man,” as Kivimäki states. It is common in medieval educational guides.

Human part includes the uncertainty of life, contentment with destiny, and even poverty, if one happens, for nature created us naked. “When an uncertain life throws in the midst of danger, consider every day to be a victory.”

Frustration can be avoided by taking only what you can and endure what you deserve to suffer. More than god (s), human life is remotely controlled by Fortuna, which has been translated as “destiny”. If you act recklessly, it is useless to blame a blind fate on it, for it is not blind.

One must give in to the blows of fate, and losses are best turned into victory. “Losing property is a severe blow, but if you’re healthy then think you still have yourself.”

Studying importance is important. It provides capital that never leaves people in short supply, even if Onnetar suddenly ceases to favor.

In the absence of wealth, knowledge and skills are the best cure for poverty, and wisdom is better than physical strength. It can be obtained by reading, but also by examining oneself and observing others:

“Beware of inconsistency and conflict with yourself. He who disagrees with himself does not agree with anyone. ”

“Learn from others how to act and how not to: the lives of others are our teachers.”

“Silently observe everything that everyone is talking about: speech both obscures and reveals human nature.”

Flatterers should watch out for:

“When you’re praised, remember to maintain your judgment, it’s better then to believe in yourself more than others.”

“Don’t over-trust flattering people: the flute sounds sweet when the bird prey.”

Christianization Cato’s instructions have hardly been needed. The simplest has been to change the word god from plural to singular, as in the sentence “if you don’t have friends, it’s better to correct your own behavior than to blame the gods”.

But the god does appear more often in unity, for the idea of ​​a creator god also belonged to Platonism.

The animal sacrifices in which pigs, cattle, and calves were sacrificed in the ancient traditional religion do not please the god of Cato. Calves would prefer to grow into adults and do peace tasks.

The punishing god is mentioned only once. He is missing the game if someone is acting viciously towards a fair person.

Fate also takes care of punishment. If someone seems to succeed by dishonest means, “Fortuna waits with a smile to get hit”.

The Roman religion was oriented to the world after this, and this text is of the same opinion. The mysteries of God and heaven are not worth exploring: “because you are mortal, take care of the things of mortals”.

Fear of death already existed in antiquity, and its futility is addressed in several reports. Death puts an end to suffering, and by fearing manala a person loses the joys of life.

Christians and the values ​​of antiquity come into conflict when the husband is advised to send the awkward wife away. A Christian cannot abandon his wife, like Erasmus of Rotterdam teaches in his explanations, which are attached to Kivimäki’s Finnish translation.

Heresy is converged in a pair of verses, urging the pure mind to nurture its own soul, which is part of the divinity. The doctrine of Platonism on the divine origin of the human soul was not adopted into orthodox Christianity, but the idea has remained alive in esoteric doctrines.

While this pair of Cato verses might have been Christianized by changing the position of the comma, it hardly prevented the freedom of thought of the medieval reader. In such a strict grip, the church did not keep people in the Middle Ages.

The author is an assistant professor of Latin in Helsinki.