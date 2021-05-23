Book Review | Domenico Starnone illuminates man with his laser view in his third novel

The cadence of Starnone’s sentences makes reading a rhythmic journey.

Novel

Domenico Starnone: Revelation (Confidenza). Finnish Leena Taavitsainen-Petäjä. WSOY. 212 s.

Can a novel to have a musical experience? This is what I was thinking when I read Italian Domenico Starnonen the third translated novel Revelation.

If not musical, then at least it’s a rhythmic journey. I recognize Starnone’s narrative voice just about the cadence, the flowing stream of sentences that the translator Leena Taavitsainen-Petäjä has again successfully maintained.

And then that content of the cadence: sentences that fall lightly despite the contradictions of the things they carry.

Namely, as an illustrator of the human mind and interpersonal relationships, Starnone is not content with fantasies or glossy images. His people are, in principle, capable of good and evil, ugly and beautiful. The author performs a laser examination of the human mind and body.

Perfection would be false – and it doesn’t interest anyone. When it doesn’t exist.

A revelation novel the narrator’s voice is high school lecturer Pietron, who enters into a tumultuous relationship with his talented and ambitious former student Teresa.

Before the end of their relationship, lovers confess to each other something shameful that they have never told anyone. These shared revelations, for Pietro in particular, form a lifelong cargo, a weapon left in Teresa’s hands that can be fired at any time.

For the reader, those revelations remain secrets – what matters is their impact on those who made the confession.

It is interesting that the Finnish name of the novel is Revelation. The original name in Italian is Confidenza: trust. Revelation is a word more dangerous than trust – perhaps it still better describes the long-term consequences that confession has for an uncertain Pietro.

The tension involved in the novel, the power left in Teresa’s leaps, is later reflected in Pietro’s daily life and marriage to Nadia. Teresa pulls Pietro like a magnet even while living behind the Atlantic.

The charge between Teresa and Pietro never completely disappears.

Finely Starnone deals with issues related to all human relationships and especially relationships such as trust, opportunism, acceptance, anger, jealousy, love, lust, power, competition, deception.

While Pietro builds an upward career as an expert and essay writer on the current state of the Italian school system, his mathematically gifted wife abandons his own academic ambitions and builds his identity around motherhood.

Dedicated to the family, Nadia compares to the uncompromising Teresa on her own, following her own independent journey.

Pietro himself feels that his doors open in front of him as if by chance, detached from his own merits. Supported by him is a sober agent Tilde Pacini, a woman too. Fame will not rise even more until there are those who elevate those who aspire to it, and they also have their own varying interests in it, of course.

The second part of the novel told by the voice of Emma, ​​the first daughter of Pietro and Nadia. The tenacious daughter gains state recognition for her father in his eighties for his work to develop an Italian school system.

One of his most talented students of all time, of course, now Teresa, in her seventies, who is honored to have a voice on the last pages of the novel, enters the picture.

I won’t tell you more, but I appreciate and at the same time meander in my annoyance that Starnone doesn’t disappoint his people’s trust. We must never know what has been revealed between Pietro and Teresa.