Book review | Does a conscious couple have to give up a child for environmental reasons, asks Saara Cantell

Book review|Saara Cantelli’s third novel deals with infertility through two women.

Novel

Saara Cantell: Wind shelter. Oak. 335 pp.

Childlessness has been discussed a lot in recent years both in literature and art. Personally and therefore quite touching.

Most recently, he wrote about infertility treatments Saara Turunen in an autofictional novel Days of the Hyenawithout sparing himself and those closest to him.

Film director and screenwriter Saara Cantelli the third novel For wind protection deals with infertility through two women.

Class teacher Laura lives in modern times and pharmacist Saima in the 1930s. Both have been denied motherhood – but for different reasons.

Both are looking for shelter, shelter from the wind, in the garden. There they won’t meet expectant mothers and see babbling babies.

Women don’t never meet each other, but Laura seeks comfort from a book written by Saima S called “Puutarhahaave”. This is how the childless were comforted decades ago:

“Of all the activities and chores available, gardening perhaps best fills the emptiness in the arms that a person without the joys of parenting inevitably feels. “

“ Through the garden, Cantell gets to talk about environmental issues.

Perhaps because of the novel’s cover decorated with lily-of-the-valleys and the “big life clock” praised in the prologue, I was expecting a Japanese-influenced gardening philosophy.

“The garden is the earth’s answer to man’s longing for paradise” writes Saima S. in the motto of her book. But in Cantelli’s novel, the garden is rarely cared for, and even then mostly by listing the names of the perennials.

Externality explains the author’s revelation in the acknowledgments: “Unfortunately, gardening is not one of my strengths.”

Through the garden, however, Cantell gets to talk about environmental issues. Laura’s summer paradise is threatened by a mining project. The Saima garden mine was destroyed in the 1970s.

A few years of mining profit left behind decades of environmental disaster.

Despite such precedents, the lobbies of the 21st century promise that when the mine eventually runs out and becomes unnecessary, an art center or wooden park would take its place.

Cantell presents in the novel, there are many environmental issues to be solved on an individual level:

Does a conscious couple have to give up a child for environmental reasons? But what if they do get a dog? What is its environmental burden?

Do people only start to be interested in environmental issues when their own summer paradise is threatened?

Can social responsibility be avoided in the same way as personal sorrows?

For wind protection-the plot of the novel is light and surprising. The language is fluent and the dialogue lively. But the heart rate does not rise while reading it.

The biographical boom has made literature a playground for emotions, so it seems to be more and more difficult to write traditional fiction that also touches deeply.