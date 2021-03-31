Book Review | Did Timo Soini belittle Jussi Halla-aho or did he smell his opponent? A recent biography addictively analyzes the duo’s years-long “chess match”

A biography written about Timo Soini tells how the builder of the Basic Finnish party got mixed up in Finnish politics, but eventually experienced the fate of his apprentice Veikko Vennamo.

Biography

Aarni Virtanen: Timo Soini on the Paths of Populism. Art House. 459 s.

Espoo resident City Councilor, Master of Political Science Timo Soini announced in the winter that he will not run in the spring municipal elections. The announcement was acknowledged with small mentions, even though it marked the end of a career that lasted more than 40 years, which at its wildest confused the whole of Finnish politics for years.

“You have to realize that it was your time in the game, you won your time, and then you have to let it be,” Soini himself said recently in an interview with Ilta-Sanomat.

Due to his age (b.1962), long experience and knowledge and skills, Soini could very well continue, but there is no more fire.

“In the end, all that was left was a tragedy when supporters crashed around and the blues failed,” sums up the researcher who wrote Soini’s biography. Aarni Virtanen the current situation.

Biography Timo Soini on the Paths of Populism appears at just the right time, is a comprehensive and cool style book. Few scholars or journalists are able to write about populism without their own emotional storms, but Virtanen has this ability.

Despite his young age (b.1985), the author also has perspective. Aarni Virtanen published three years ago biography of Veikko Vennamo, who sent a young man from Espoo, Espoo, by train to Kainuu and touring gravel roads far into the wilderness, to the speeches of SMP supporters.

SMP party meeting in Tampere in June 1994. Pictured are Raimo Vistbacka (left), Marja-Leena Leppänen, Urpo Leppänen and Timo Soini.­

As Vennamo’s apprentice, Soini got to experience the last rise of SMP, a brief threat, and finally destruction in the early 1990s. Aarni Virtanen tells how Veikko Vennamo’s legacy shattered into small pieces. SMP filed for all possible bankruptcies.

Support and the accounts were in the red when Timo Soini began building a basic Finnish party on the ruin in 1995. There was one Member of Parliament, Raimo Vistbacka. Sixteen years later, Soini threatened as an election winner. He was the sovereign leader of a 39-member party, all of whom landed on the government and offered ministerial seats.

Soini had not yet taken up the offer in the spring of 2011. He realized what was behind the attraction of the competitors. “Government responsibility is a pitfall of populism,” Soini warned himself and others.

Aarni Virtanen describes exactly how Soini matured to be in opposition, and the desire for power grew. The process lasted from spring 2011 to spring 2015, when he took his party Juha Sipilän to the government and became Foreign Minister. In Soin’s words, we were on a jam pole.

Until the spring of 2015, Soini and the Basic Finns had been an opposition party whose words were weighed down by voters. From then on, voters were also able to evaluate the actions of basic Finns in the government.

Party leaders listening to Yle’s municipal election forecast on April 9, 2017. Pictured are Timo Soini (left) from basic Finns, Juha Sipilä from the center, Petteri Orpo from the Coalition Party and Antti Rinne from the SDP.­

The beginning was already difficult: 30,000 asylum seekers suddenly arrived, and at the same time budget cuts had to be made. Soini was foreign minister and at the peak of his career, but in government responsibility, party support crumbled from below. Soon the populists were in a pit.

In the spring 2017 municipal elections, the party suffered an ugly defeat that happened at a bad time. Soini was on the train for a generational change aimed at moving the party the following summer Sampo Terhon management.

The attempt failed. “It won. That’s it, ”Soini snorted as the arch-enemy Jussi Halla-aho had been elected chairman.

Aarni Virtanen uses the perfect term “long chess match” from the nearly ten-year struggle between Timo Soini and Jussi Halla-aho. That’s what it was. At the beginning of the match, Soini dominated the game and won the first rounds.

Halla-aho did not give up, challenged Soini again and defeated him in the decisive final installment. Virtanen lists seven different game patterns that influenced how Soini and Halla-aho’s relationship developed.

Virtanen’s analysis is an addictive reading. It seemed that Soini underestimated Halla-aho and thus made an erroneous assessment. Or was it so early that Soini smelled like an opponent of his peers and secretly tried to discriminate against Halla-aho, but failed to do so?

“Halla-aho didn’t offer anything, and I didn’t ask for anything. In that respect, we are similar, ”Soini said after the change of chairmanship and before leaving the basic Finns.

At the end of his biography, Aarni Virtanen writes: “Politics is cruel but still miraculous.”

Timo Soini experienced the fate of his apprentice Veikko Vennamo. The party, built with unbridled work, escaped. The sequel has been different. Vennamo’s party went bankrupt. Soini’s party is booming, but for basic Finns, the former leader is either a traitor and an apostate or an impersonal person whose name is not even mentioned.

Which populist leader, Vennamo or Soini, is more fatal? Maybe we’ll get an answer next fall when Soini’s memoirs appear.