Book Review | Designer Markku Piri was the salon lion of 1980s Finnish design, whose memoir has enough twists and turns

In his memoirs, Markku Piri seems to be an unchanging driller.

Nonfiction book

Markku Piri: FormsOnLife. Memoirs. Siltala. 336 s.

Designer Markku Piri (b. 1955) was the salon lion of 80s Finland design. Postmodern interior textiles and crisp men’s shirts violated national design codes. The products were spectacularly launched in the spirit of the boom. The author is surrounded by the consumer capital hype of time. Piri raked in a brand that encouraged novice designers.

Pir’s memoirs are a combination of an autobiography and a resume. Aesthetics, admirations and terrible hospital experiences are on offer. Various numbers of stoning individuals have been infected with dental cavities; from the most famous end Jorma Uotinen, Karita Mattila and Erkki Korhonen.

In times of Finnish and political correctness, Pirin’s inhorealistic home memories, experiences of discrimination in a small locality, and repeated shocks to one’s own health come to the skin, as the presenter of the interpersonal program might say.

In the background live a classic fairy tale, HC Andersenin Ugly duckling. In Pir’s case, experiences of self-seeking, discovery, and acceptance led — thankfully — to the ability to harness his own strengths.

“As a teenage boy, I grew up in a small village with my thoughts alone. The world within your own head was hidden, protected from others. As if it had nothing to do with who I was physically; the head and body were separated. I was able to rule out distractions and unpleasant things, ugliness, the surrounding physical reality. ”

As my support structures, identities are fragile and vulnerable. They must be defended as interests achieved. In this sense, the version of Piri presented to the reader is by no means the most relaxed end.

Publicity in the exploitative and commercial profession, the self and the image of oneself presented to others require constant management. It’s a sweaty job that you also have to know how to take a vacation. Piri has been able to. There are enough souvenirs.

The most psychologically interesting points are the repeated descriptions that focus on the rooms and interiors. Piri accurately registers hotels, rental cabins, home-cultural projects (Karkku 1995–2001, Huittinen 2001–12) and other apartments. The rooms and minds dissolve.

From a Freudian perspective, memorized materials, colors, and shapes are objects of emotion transfer. The quality characteristics of things and substances are also taken into account. This is exactly how the mind of a designer who specializes in the sign language of the object environment typically works, classifying.

When reading mind would go Hannu Väisänen Antero series. Where Väisänen’s memories progressed from the power of sensual symbols to literature and a worldview that enlightens his reader, Piri seems to be an accurate official.

Poeticism is exhausting from the practical and at times clumsy expression. There are enough twists and turns in a life story, but it is not a development story. The narrator drills, performs and Pokka holds. The wonder man seems unchanged.

Specifically influence – I’m sure the reader can’t be. The reader only tastes what has been dispensed into the pages of the book. The recipes are the chef’s secret. And good so. Otherwise, we would not be free; we who read and those who write.