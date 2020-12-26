Book Review | Delightfully timeless travel letters hit the corona year particularly well

The letters of the two poets show that it is only in motion that it stops to stop

Letters

Hannimari Heino, Kristiina Wallin: Travel Letters. Athens. 230 s.

Because this year has not really been worth traveling for, there would be a demand for good travel literature. There has only been a shortage of such, but now it hits.

Kristiina Wallinin and Hannimari Heinon Travel letters recalls the power of slowness and the importance of one’s own paths. The lingering, sneaky-spotted travel observations of poets are a welcome antithesis to the high-speed culture that makes people jump into even off-the-shelf planes in pursuit of rapidly shared experiences.

We are in the continuum of Finnish travel literature Olavi Paavolaisen and Kyllikki Villa at a level where travel brings out more clearly everything important in life. Also a Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczukin fragmentary Hikersnovel (Finnish) Tapani Kärkkäinen) with interstitial observations often come to mind.

There are two letters for a year, from spring 2018 to corona spring 2020. During the period, Wallin and Heino reflect on the legitimacy of their own travel in a warming and polluting world.

Still, they are not blind to the hypocrisy and contradictions associated with the travel criticism of people who travel a lot. “Still this flight,” Wallin ironically, before deciding to stop flying.

Both switch to favoring slower gear before Korona stops the trips altogether. The journey interrupts everyday repetitions and can therefore be vital.

The letters remind us that the journey does not have to go far, a small stray path is enough. One of the best letters comes when Heino sits in the parks of his hometown of Porvoo on a spring day with an activity he calls benchding.

At the beginning of the correspondence, Heino is on his way to Liguria, Italy, which he translated Eugenio Montalen in the footsteps, Wallin in turn at the residence in Hailuoto. The observation at the Italian station of a man reading a book and burning a barrel leads to an analysis: “If we can handle all this from one means of transport to another precisely because we are in a rare state of lingering while praising through foreign plains, shabby suburbs and railway yards.”

Paradoxically, stopping is only possible with constant transition and waiting.

Wallin’s observations of Hailuoto in turn, provide a peek into his fine this year Jellyfish Seato the birth of his collection. The apparent uneventfulness and loose space by the sea without precise schedules feed creativity and bring to the surface deeply stored memories:

“If travel there is a balance between the new and the familiar, here the new has actually been a return to the old: perhaps a longing stored in bones and tissues by the water or in the vicinity of birds. ”

The corona letters at the end reminding us that the world that came close, seemingly limitless and global only a moment ago, was still a fabric.

“If I used to find that the distances had shrunk and the palm trees had gotten closer, now those same Palm Trees have retreated again. (…) You see, the segment bends into a spiral. It has an empty rubber thread, ”writes Wallin.

Heino climbs Näsinmäki in Porvoo and sees a text in a stone’s throw: “In memory of those who fell to the plague in 1710–1711.” Despite the increased distances, this year is an opportunity to connect with the rest of the world, even more than ever:

“Am I now closer to those for whom all this was once as true as it is to me today?”