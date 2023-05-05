Book review | Dekaristi Jussi Simola introduces every single middle-of-the-road trampler from the police group

Jussi Simola’s first detective follows the familiar pattern of criminal investigation and the private lives of police officers.

Novel

Jussi Simola: Buried dreams. Myllylahti. 348 pp.

Nordic The template of a modern detective largely includes a pattern that introduces a crime and the police team that begins to investigate it. During the investigation, the private life of police officers is discussed in relation to work and the surrounding society, and of course the crime under investigation.

The pattern is old, mostly from by Ed McBain of the 87th precinct police novels that began to appear already in the 1950s.

Among the younger domestic thriller writers, this model has recently been handled the best and most creatively Arttu Tuominenwho in each book always chooses one of the policemen with the personality of the detective team he describes and focuses on this one.

Born in Rauma Jussi Simola (b. 1971) chooses a different perspective in his first detective novel. He aims to deal with all the police officers of the team he is presenting along with the investigation. It certainly brings a very human touch to the story. But admittedly, in some places, the progression of the actual plot gets stuck a bit.

The story begins with the murderer’s description of the crime he committed. A young female student is killed in her own apartment, and the investigation falls to a team led by crime commissioner Lara Honga. There will be more murders, but it doesn’t seem to be the actual serial killer. The team gets into trouble when the crimes don’t seem to be solved due to the lack of proper leads.

Lara is a divorced woman in her forties who still feels bitter towards her ex-husband. Among the other members of the group, Eero Huuhka is a widower in his fifties who has a hard time accepting that he might never become a father, Luukas Salmi is a young constable who is eager to show his abilities, and Ismo Tuohilampi is a veteran who will soon retire. Experienced Reima Tyrväinen and IT expert Jyry Koppila, on the other hand, cannot stand each other.

The story, which revolves mainly in the inner city, especially in Töölö, moves haphazardly and introduces a few juicy characters, such as an eccentric merchant who loves movies and a demented woman in her nineties who is still living the war years.

In some places, the murderer’s own reflections are heard, but these episodes are not very necessary, although they give a little hint in the direction of the motive for the crimes.

It will eventually be revealed, that the roots of crimes are far in the past. The final solution is kind of surprising, but maybe a little “detective-like”, more scripted than natural.

Still, it is considered psychologically believable as the creation of a mind bitter to the core. The dreams of the book’s title should have been buried so long ago that over time they have become poison to the mind.

The past, present and mental movements of the members of the police team are really something that Simola digs into quite a lot. A small problem is that the policemen in the group are so ordinary middle-of-the-road tramps that they are not terribly interesting. But, as said, a human perspective on the policemen in the story is certainly created in this way.