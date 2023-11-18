Book review | Deborah Levy’s surreal novel tells about the tightest bond between two women

Deborah Levy describes the situation of her protagonists, moving from one environment to another seemingly at random.

Novel

Deborah Levy: Hot Milk. Finnish Sari Karhulahti. S&S. 319 pp.

in South Africa born and raised as a writer in Britain by Deborah Levy (b. 1959)’s three-part autobiography has been a hit in Finland as well.

As a novelist (there are nine works of fiction), he is more associative and stream-of-consciousness than when he writes about himself, and Even hot milk is not a straightforward plot novel.

You can find clues to the reading experience in autobiographies that mention, for example, a surrealist artist Leonora Carringtonas well as the French philosopher by Hélène Cixous about the essay Laughter of Medusa (1975). A sentence has been selected from it Hot milk motoksik: It’s your job to break the ancient cycle.

Cixous used this to refer to women’s creativity and especially to writing, which he considered required an expression completely torn from patriarchy.

Hot milk with the two main characters, mother and daughter, the effort to break away is connected to life more broadly, but even in that, femininity and its imagery are essential, right up to the book’s title.

The novel takes place To Spain, to the shores of the Mediterranean, where the British mother and daughter stay as tourists. Foreignness and its atmosphere are surprisingly reminiscent of Italian Elena Ferrante Daughter’s shadow -novel (2006) about the pressure.

In it, a middle-aged woman comes under the influence of a foreign family on her beach vacation and thinks about her motherhood, a time when her (now adult) daughters were small and the woman desperately needed her own time and space.

Even in hot milk is such a character Rose, for whom a largely unlived life has caused mysterious, both psychological and physical ailments. He has arrived to take care of them at a special clinic, accompanied by his adult daughter.

This Sofia is the main narrator of the work, her liberation its subject. Sofia is an anthropologist by training, but stuck in her place, working in a cafe and taking care of her mother.

Previously, Rose took care of him, also alone, because the wealthy Greek spouse left the family early on – he has a wife and a baby in Athens who is half his age.

Now Rose is looking for help for her strange illness at a clinic that doesn’t believe in medicine and is treated by an eccentric, gold-toothed doctor. However, the methods do not work, and not everyone else believes in them, because the word PUOSKARI is sometimes sprayed on the white clinic building.

Around the main characters and their situation, there is much more than symbols in the heavy story: howling chain dogs, seafood, horses and riders with long leather boots, needles, snakes, mermaids.

The disc describes all this while moving from environment to environment seemingly at random. The narrative drifts like jellyfish, which Sofia encounters while swimming in the sea at the very beginning of the novel.

They burn the skin, and at the same time something breaks in his mind. Sofia gets encouraged, finds both female and male sex partners and starts organizing her postgraduate studies. In the end, he also goes to see his father, who turns out to be quite the loser.

The focus remains on the relationship with the mother, which cannot be shaken off, as violent as it is. Throughout the novel, Sofia rages at her mother, who she feels is tying and stifling her. The love I feel for him is like an axe, the daughter reflects.

You can use an ax however used in many ways, Levy shows and finally adopts the ancient Medusa symbolism as well. The snake-haired monstrous woman turned everyone she looked at to stone, and the curse was only stopped by beheading.

Levy’s way of emphasizing the special nature of the mother-daughter relationship seems peculiar, but of course looking at a child can fetter, petrify, as in the case of Rose and Sofia. That’s why you have to cut yourself off.

But neither the mother’s look nor the daughter’s detachment are anger, Levy emphasizes. Rather, it is about a deep connection between two people connected at birth.

And it doesn’t really break until its opposite, in death.