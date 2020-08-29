Book Review | Dead in the Aura River and a drunken detective – the classic private detective character in Jussi Marttila’s debut novel is real

Novel

Jussi Marttila: On the water. Oak. 325 p. Also available as audiobook.

True crime is mainly a sub-genre of literature and TV series, usually going through sensitivities and emotionally provoking criminal cases, most often brutal murders. We are familiar with the Genre from many TV series presented by advertising channels and more recently also Yle.

In the literature, Genre has also produced good results, such as pioneering the genre, Truman Capoten work Cold-blooded (1966), in which the author goes through the murder of a farming family.

Jussi Marttilan the cover of the debut novel reads “True Crime Detective”. The On the water not directly. It is a fiction inspired by an urban legend in Turku, by no means a documentation of verified crimes.

From the Aura River has found several, mostly young men drowned over the 21st century. The incidents have been declared accidents, but an urban legend of a mysterious serial killer throwing men into the Aura River has stubbornly lived in Turku. This is what Marttila uses in his novel.

Marttila has worked as a private detective himself, so the work of the private detective he describes appears very real in the book.

Private detective Janatuinen sets up his office in the early 2000s and his first case involves a missing young man who is eventually found drowned in the Aura River.

Years roll by. The thirsty man ages from a young man to a middle-aged man, and there are always more and more cases of disappearance. Most of the missing can be found in the Aura River.

With 12 cases, Janatuinen and her police friend Helena are beginning to seriously believe that it’s not just about accidents. Doubts are confirmed by a few inherently flimsy eyewitness observations.

On the water is a classic private detective detective and a thirsty classic private detective character: an outside lone wolf, slightly unacceptable and prone to melancholy.

Still, Marttila does not upload any romance to his main character or his work. The work of a private detective appears mainly as monotonous and often fruitless drilling, and there is no beauty hanging on the hand of the detective. Tobacco and liquor are consumed.

Realism and a strong description of Turku are the strengths of the work, as well as the fact that Marttila does not court readers with forced humor or action. The expression of the self-shaped novel is nasal about the laconic and Janatuinen’s attitude to himself and his work is objectively realistic.

Disappearances the continuity and the descriptions of their investigation bring a little perhaps unnecessary repetition to the novel, but on the other hand they also gradually form the red thread that finally takes you to the truth of Janatuinen and Helena.

On the water is a meticulous, jokingly composed debutant. Janatuinen still can’t seem to continue his career as a series hero. That is what the end of the book strongly suggests.

The Helsingin Sanomat award for the best debut work of the year will be presented in November.