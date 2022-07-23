Book Review | Culture and nature mix in Santtu Puuka’s poems, where modernity does not delight

In Puukka’s poems, the inner landscape meets the outer one.

Poems

Santtu Puukka: For those who sleep at night. Enostone. 67 pp.

Santtu Puukan (b. 1972) fourth collection For those who sleep at night presents the products of culture as ruins, amidst which it has to be created. The poems move passionately, then submissively, sometimes with absurd turns of phrase.

It is always necessary to remind about the flip side of cultural achievements. Modern times are also primitive, not just progress. They have written from the same starting points J. K. Ihalainenearly Bruno K. Öijer and Juha Kulmala.

In Puukka’s poems, the “black positions of loneliness” are brought to life, the beach sweats oil and the fire alarm warns of absence. The experiencer of the poems is often an alienated individual, also irritated by the fact that “the era swells beyond its limits” and that “the signs of our well-being lie like waste on the roadside.”

In many poems Puukka is piling up outrageous images on top of each other. Tunneling is easy to understand: the current trend is not pleasing.

However, it is good to remember that a sharp critical look at one’s surroundings is also part of our culture, not just the defiance of a sensitive individual. They already are T. S. Eliot or beat poetry made it generally known.

That’s why it’s good to offer a broader, more general image alongside. Puukka also reaches for one from time to time: “Thunder clouds are a summer feeling that something is getting tired.”

Poetry, I guess to be precisely an expression that something is exhausted in what is offered to us ready-made. Internal landscapes are needed as a counterbalance and exchange for the external decay.

In Puukka’s book, there is a great glimpse of the encounter between the external and the internal: “a black bird sits on my shoulder / whispers // you always look for the paved roads / to caves where you didn’t want to go.”

In this way, the poems also show how culture inevitably mixes with nature, and we are no longer able to see nature as pure, in its own right.

So girls glowing “humid of the tropics”, dewdrops followed by “blood vessels overwhelmed by saturated fat” in a spider’s web. And “the sky crawls low, the antennas touch the clouds”.

Sometimes a series of pictures follow each other without a break. This is a fascinating method in itself. The best poems in Puukka’s collection are created precisely when the words are galloping unfettered. Then the tongue should just slip and the rhythm should tap precisely.

This is not always the case. In addition, the collection includes explanatory and paper-flavored expressions such as “signs of our well-being”, when just a picture of waste would be enough.

A couple of shorter beads are also included. Then nature is more strongly present as an internalized experience: “when the stars are crushed / like a front of thunder, the water floods with discordant chords over / the sides of the bed”.