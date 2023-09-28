Book review | Critic Jukka Kajava was beaten with a metal pipe because of his homosexuality, the biography reveals

Jukka Kajava was a theater and television critic who gained the reputation of the nation’s tinkerer. In the new biography, Hannu Harju places Kajava’s work as a critic and director in the center, but does not dive very deeply into Kajava as a person.

Nonfiction book

Hannu Harju: Kajava – Feared, reviled, worshipped. Bridge. 320 pp.

If leather pants creaking in the audience, Hesar is getting a bad review.

Such a saying was cultivated by the actors in the Q theater even at the beginning of the 2000s. Narahdus belonged to the theater critic Jukka from Kajava. At the beginning of the performance, Kajava sat on the bench in the front row and was excited. If the excitement subsided, he leaned back.

Then even the trousers of the exacting critic of his dressing made a squeaking sound.

Hannu Harjun biography written by Kajava – Feared, reviled, worshipped is full of similar anecdotes. The work is the first biography written about Helsingin Sanomat’s critic Jukka Kajava (1943–2005). Harju worked at Helsingin Sanomat at the same time as Kajava for ten years, from 1993 to 2003.

Harju has compiled Kajava’s writings and interviewed family members, colleagues, friends and theater and television professionals. When reading it, it seems strange that no one has thought of collecting the years of Kajava’s life before.

After all, there are plenty of stories and opinions about the blonde-haired king of the kingdom.

Lieutenant Jukka Kajava transferred from Pohja brigade to the reserve in Oulu in 1963.

Kajava was for almost 40 years, the country’s most famous theater and television critic. His style was direct and very colorful. The reader could trust, if not in Kajava’s taste, then at least in the fact that he could read a juicy text.

When Kajava evaluated, he did so without sparing words and irony, without ignoring figures of speech. The music blared like the spring maintenance of the mowers and the set swayed like the autumn reeds.

If something was terrible in the work, Kajava was not afraid to mention it.

Harju reminds right at the beginning of the book that Kajava also knew how to praise and flatter. He often left something good to say at the end of even negative criticism.

For some reason praises are left out even in the news book. Sharp barks and the disputes arising from them are undoubtedly more interesting material.

The directors, heated up by the criticism, were, according to their own words, ready to “pull Kajava by the muzzle” or “to poke him by the nostrils for a couple of hundred meters”.

According to the book, Kajava was once beaten with a metal pipe at a subway station. The motive for the act was not theater criticism, but Kajava’s homosexuality.

The critic’s sexual orientation was a public secret. He didn’t hide his homosexuality, but he didn’t bring it out too much either.

Jukka Kajava at his typewriter on October 2, 1967.

Who was Jukka Kajava deeper than the surface? That is what Harju’s work tries to shed light on. And this is what it offers:

Kajava spent his childhood and youth in Oulu. Father was a drunkard who left when Kajava turned 18. Kajava had a warm relationship with his mother throughout his life.

Kajava started writing theater criticism for the Oulun Teini magazine in his early twenties. After moving to Helsinki, he wrote for various magazines, until Helsingin Sanomat hired the succinctly writing young man first as an assistant and later as a permanent critic.

Kajava wrote quickly. He arrived for delivery in the morning, was ready by the afternoon and didn’t stay in the publishing house.

“David Bowie of Finland” Jukka Kajava on the cover of the Monthly Supplement of HS in 1984.

The critic got dressed distinctively, but not based on decoration. The home on Lönnrotinkatu had been flooded. For a long time, the function of one bed leg was held by a basket.

Kajava traveled a lot. Especially to Thailand, but often also to New York and Berlin.

The biography builds a picture of a polite and elegant man who was passionate about the art forms he followed. Harju keeps his narrative to the point and mainly focuses on Kajava’s work and the hardships it causes.

The deepest and most human remains unaddressed. Personal pain points, adversities, tragedies or crises are hardly brought up to gloat about.

Could Kajava have those?

Mother and son at home in Järvenpää in the early 2000s.

Kajava wrote five times more from television and radio than from the theater. In the Kanavalla column, which appeared twice a week, he discussed programs and the phenomena of the time with a twinkle in his eye.

However, the biography focuses largely on the theater. Harju, who has also worked as a theater critic, knows his territory and presents the theater world of the time naturally.

From time to time, though, the author gets so excited about his subject that he slips into side paths when listing theater performances. In this case, the reader has to scroll back a couple of pages and find out whether we are talking about Kajava’s direction, the work criticized by Kajava, or something completely different.

At his wildest, Harju throws himself into speculation. One question that remains open is whether Kajava was even offered the position of theater director in Tampere. And was Kajava even interested in such a wash?

It is not quite clear to the reader how bad the rumor is.

In 1996, Jukka Kajava directed Svenska Teatern’s Mästerklassen play. In the photo, actress Christina Indrenius-Zalewski and director Jukka Kajava.

The ridge raises in his book, the fact that precipitated theater circles into the center. Kajava actually rode with two strollers.

As a side job, the critic directed plays at the Intimiteatteri, Kansallisteatteri and Svenska Teatern, among others. His works are often evaluated by close colleagues. This sparked an appropriate discussion in theater circles.

Among other things, a dramatist Outi Nyytäjä raised the contradiction in the 1980s in Teatteri magazine.

The discussion produced results. During Kajava’s tenure, Helsingin Sanomat changed its operating methods. The works of the house’s own people began to be evaluated by outsiders.

It meant that the freelance critics were called when Jukka was directing again and someone had to go and evaluate.

See also In the week before menstruation, the sugar balance is out of whack Jukka Kajava and actor Tarmo Manni go to school in 1989 at the dinner table.

With chat bonuses a living critic must have felt the heat in the back while sitting watching a play directed by the employer’s representative.

Harju also got to experience this himself. He says that he evaluated the one directed by Kajava Talking heads -play. Fortunately, Harju thought the show was good. What would have happened if there hadn’t been?

At least one example can be found. Kajava also got to feel in his skin what negative criticism feels like.

Directed by Kajava A deadly disease received a dull review from a young critic in the early 1990s. The same critic wrote to Helsingin Sanomat after only one incident of theater criticism.

Was it the result of Kajava’s contribution? One can only guess.

Jukka Kajava received the critics’ state award in 1992. Culture Minister Tytti Isohookana-Asunmaa congratulates.

Reviews of Kajava expected and feared. Some saw him as a capricious weather vane who dispensed his judgments capriciously. Someone could even say unprofessional.

Towards the end of the biography, the theater makers are eager to praise Kajava. Strangely, death cancels grudges.

The younger generation even wishes that Kajava would have had time to criticize their performances as well. If only you had liked it. You never know. It’s a nice idea to have a treat.

However, I dare to claim that today’s theater makers would probably be just as excited about Kajava as their contemporaries were.

Harju gives meritorious space for his main character by bringing out plenty of fragments from Kajava’s texts.

Thus, Kajava’s own voice is heard strongly. Even short excerpts from reviews and columns make it clear who is speaking on the pages.

Unforgettable writers tend to be like that.

The author prepared theater reviews for Helsingin Sanomat 2017-2021 and currently works as a freelance editor.