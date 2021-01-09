Book Review | “Crazy dogs shoot without exception!” Compiling Stalin’s years of persecution screenings into a book is a cultural act

Non-fiction writers Antero Uitto and Ossi Kamppinen delivered the papers of the Moscow court hearings to books and covers.

Nonfiction book

Antero Uitto & Ossi Kamppinen: Stalin’s productions. Screening trials 1936–1938. Docendo. 415 s.

The book the initial setup is tragicomic in all its lewdness. The ancestors of the Soviet Union, the acclaimed October Revolutionaries, sit in a row in the courtroom, humble and repentant like choral boys. When the time comes, they bounce up and start playing themselves and their allies as “traitors,” “fascists,” “terrorists,” “leeches,” and “snakes.”

The conspiracy after the conspiracy is acknowledged, even though in reality the mind-shattering revelations are scripted nonsense. Defendants realize they are littering false rubbish, but continue to humiliate themselves and secure their own neck shot as if intoxicated. Western newspaper reporters and readers do not believe their eyes.

The main sensor of the show, the dictator Joseph Stalin lurk in the invisible. However, it is not unclear that he enjoys sadistic power play and pitch black humor.

Antero Uiton and Ossi Kamppinen the new work contains a comprehensive sample of the indictments, interrogations, and convictions of Stalin’s 1936–1938 demonstration trials. Previously, the same historical documents have not been published as an extensive, unified collection in Finnish, although in many other languages.

Although there are more than 400 tightly folded pages in the book, they have not been able to accommodate the entire screening process, not nearly all. What is clear, however, is that not much is essential, or at least one-off, is missing.

Source texts do not come from the official papers of Moscow but from the pages of Red Karelia published in Petrozavodsk in the 1930s and printed in blood in Stockholm. The solution can, with good reason, be criticized, if only a thank you: there is a nuance in the old translations that few, if any, translators of the 2020s could reach.

Uito’s and Kamppinen’s book is not only a source publication but also contains background episodes. They are illuminating at best, but unnecessarily often remain at a fairly general level. The list of sources in the work could have been more extensive.

Screening trialThe term was already used in the Soviet Union in the 1920s.

At that time, “pokazatelnyi sud” did not always refer, of course, to the kind of legal circus as it became known in the late 1930s. Screening trials were also held as a warning and an extension. The goal was to elevate some particular grievance to the stick with the help of a showy trial and the ensuing publicity mill.

During Stalin’s persecution, the concept etched in people’s minds in a more brutal sense: it began to be understood as the embodiment of falsehood, a thoroughly theatrical trial in which the innocent were crammed into a Bolshevik meat grinder.

Stalin orchestras and chief prosecutor Andrei Vyšinskin there were three verbally rhythmic screenings in 1936–1938.

In addition, a popular marshal Mikhail Tuhachevsky and seven generals were sentenced to death at a court hearing held with military efficiency during the second and third screening trials.

Dozens of representatives of the party’s old elite were planted on the dock. Although most of these nominees had already been driven into a corner before, Stalin still found them challengers. The red dictator had not forgotten that not all party comrades had stood by his side by the time he had fought for his place in the sun.

A strong man from Leningrad, Sergei Kirovin the assassination was used as an excuse for screening trials. It also opened the gates to a wider wave of arbitrariness that swept over the Soviet Union in the following years. Hundreds of thousands of people were executed, tortured and imprisoned in the Gulag prison camp system on fabricated grounds.

If in the Soviet Union there were previously feared external enemies, such as the secret services of the great powers and the fighting organizations of Russian immigrants, now the main focus was locked in the country’s own citizens. The internal enemy – the inside of the head – was the worst.

When the first the screening trial began in August 1936 in the red-decorated hall of the Trade Union House, the gaze of diplomats and journalists catching on. Grigori Zinoviev and Lev Kamenev had once been among the top leaders in the country, but now they were made warning examples.

The men were called upon to create a Trotsky-Zinoviev-era terrorist and espionage center. Its Catalan goal had been not only to assassinate Stalin but also to seize power, the fictitious indictment alleged.

According to the story, driven into exile revolutionary Lev Trotsky pulled the strings in the background along with Nazi Germany and Japan and other forces of darkness. The “raccoon dogs of capitalism” did not have a moral backbone, but were willing to sell their homeland to fascists and capitalists to get rid of the riches of the Soviet Union.

The “swearing dams,” the “spies,” and the “rush forces of international fascism” had “absorbed the worst evils known to mankind”.

In subsequent screening trials, the speaker spoke at least as imaginatively. First, the accused were alleged to have formed a “Trotsky parallel center,” then a “Trotsky-Bukhara conspiracy”.

Cultural creation is a coincidental term to describe the book of Uito and Kamppinen.

However, the factors do not allow anyone to think that the whole is heavy-duty. The forged content inspires its time, but begins to get tired and repetitive for longer. The minutes of the court, in all their insidiousness, offer nonsense of overdose, which is why it is worth reading them only a reasonable amount at a time.

A slow reading pace also helps to detect the main message of the book. The work is an important reminder of what kind of lynching man has been able to do at his worst – and still can, as Stalin’s researcher has done. Yuri Dmitryev the murder in modern-day Petrozavodsk suggests.

The author is a historian specializing in the persecution of Stalin.