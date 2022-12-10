Book review | Congolese hands were cut off if the production of raw rubber and ivory was not efficient enough

Éric Vuillard writes about genocide in Africa and peasant uprisings in Europe and approaches his topics freely, rhetoric first.

Narratives

Éric Vuillard: Congo / War of the Poor. Two stories (Congo / La guerre des pauvres). Finland Lotta Toivanen. Bridge. 151 pp.

French Eric Vuillard says in the accompanying words of his new work called Kongo that he received a story about a photograph in which the hands of two black boys have been cut off, mutilated. You can’t find a picture in the book, but you can google it on your computer screen with the help of hints. The picture is shocking, the information about the background of the picture is horrifying.

In 1875, the Belgian Parliament established the Congo Free State, which became the King Leopold’s Private company. In order to make a profit, the production of raw rubber and ivory required efficient operations. If the forced labor did not reach the goals, training was organized for the personnel: villages were burned, tortured and killed, hands were cut off.

Dante A divine play In Hell, there are eight districts of varying degrees for sinners, the seventh of which is reserved for “murderers and corrupters”. From there, Vuillard seeks a place for the royal business, both for the owners and the management team.

Vuillard’s third the Finnish work contains two short stories, Congo-titled Africa’s story of plundering natural resources and genocide, and depicting a 16th-century peasant revolt The war of the poorwhich Lotta Toivanen has transferred wonderfully into strong Finnish-dominant prose.

Previously published ones Order of the day and July 14th like Vuillard’s new stories are moral philosophical treatises set in historical events. The author examines well-known historical events, of which he offers fragments but not any kind of “whole”.

See also Sports Eight people are on trial for Diego Maradona's death Eric Vuillard

He doesn’t name his sources too much, but he leaves inviting traces of them here and there. Let the reader figure them out for himself.

Vuillard’s conception of history, if you can talk about it now, does not follow established “narratives”. The topic is approached freely with menus, rhetoric first.

We quickly cut from one issue and era to another, from a narrative presentation to an essay, from high style to crude slurs. Sarcastic outbursts turn into deeply emotional images or melt into lyrical prose. This is how the narrator subjects the stories to his complete control.

However, the author’s free and provocative style of presentation does not float in a literary vacuum. Behind it all, two classic traditions of French literature shine: the study of human nature and the philosophical narrative.

Congo starts up in 1884 from Berlin from the Radziwill Palace, where the chancellor Otto von Bismarck has invited authoritative representatives of European states. The goal of the meeting is clear: the African market, and its enormous raw material resources, must be shared, preferably in a warm harmony.

The following year, the meeting ends with a statement about opposing slave labor. “It was fashionable.”

Borders are drawn on the map, and the meeting quickly moves to deal exclusively with the Congo. King Leopold wants to buy huge tracts of land in the Congo with glass beads and cloth sacks for his own needs. A European ruler had to have colonies. That was fashionable too.

The meeting in Berlin is Vuillard’s typical key play, a meeting of the powers-that-be leading to a decisive turning point or decision, where the decisions made start a wide chain of historical events. The stories follow the “foothold” of decisions.

The meeting success requires careful preparation. A few years earlier, Leopold organized a fun international congress for geographers. In the name of the Philanthropic Association of Africa and champagne-soaked dinners, useful idiots are sold the idea of ​​fully exploiting the African market.

The participants of the Congo meeting, the VIP section of the era, are introduced by Vuillard Voltaire’s Candide in spirit: gentlemen live, verily, in the best of all possible worlds. From there, from glorious castles and luxurious privileges, we descend to Africa, to the middle management of the robbery project, to the perpetrators of the dirty work, whose administrative machinery is limited to “a few rifles and some account books”.

of Leopold’s scorers of Henry Morton Stanley and By Leon Fiévez at the helm, we sail into the Congo jungle, a world of mud and mud, subjugation, murder and robbery, which Joseph Conrad described in his novel Heart of Darkness (1900) by repeating one word: “Horror, horror!”

The story ends with the return of the cruelest subjugator, Fiévez, to Europe, on the outskirts of Brussels, where Vuillard transports the cruel one in a state of degradation to his death and finally escorts him to Dante’s seventh circle.

In the war of the poor Vuillard’s gaze moves low, among the crowd. The story begins by Thomas Müntzer (1490–1525) about his father’s hanging. The event is told from the point of view of an 11-year-old boy. The child’s shock is summed up in a picture: “At that time, everything was engulfed in flames. Oak trees, meadows, rivers, Pientare Matara, the church, everything.”

The violent death of the father is the foundational experience of the little boy. At the age of fifteen, Thomas founds a secret alliance that opposes the Archbishop of Magdeburg and the Church of Rome. The father’s body is permanently etched in the son’s memory:

“I rejoiced, but you can only get in touch with God through terrible suffering and despair.”

Bible Müntzer, who reads literally, is a zealot who is listened to. He answers the eternal wonder of the poor: why does God need the glory of the church, the excessive luxury of the priests?

The question is spreading like wildfire all over Europe. The Pope’s bulls are thrown when the “equality doll” spreads dangerously. Vuillard follows the violent rise of peasants in 16th-century Bohemia and a couple of hundred years earlier in England.

When the princes finally get to pay back, the aftermath is terrible.

Rebellion the leading Müntzer meets his father’s fate when he lays his head on the hangman’s rung. Like an eyewitness, Vuillard watches the last moments of a man tortured in the spirit chamber with pity:

“How small a person is, how fragile and violent, capricious and harsh, energetic and full of anxiety.”