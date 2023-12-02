Book review | Colson Whitehead’s New York is a city supported by crime

In the second part of the Harlem trilogy, Colson Whitehead digs ever deeper into New York’s recent history and power relations.

Novel

Colson Whitehead: Crook Manifesto. Finnish Markku Päkkilä. Big Dipper. 399 pp.

of the United States who shed light on black history in the 21st century in many styles by Colson Whitehead (b. 1969) recent works have often been called crime novels.

Of course, both In the Harlem Shuffle (2021) that in the new In Kieron’s Manifesto a lot of crimes are committed. However, they are not the main thing in the stories built around Ray Carney, who sells furniture in Harlem, New York.

American racism does not come to the fore either. Although discrimination goes along, the author respects his readers, trusts in the power of laconicism.

Rather, he emphasizes that the black experience in the latter half of the 20th century resembles any form of totalitarianism. Citizens have to cheat the various incomprehensible rules of oppression in order to be even remotely successful.

One way to do that is crime.

For Whitehead it is a way to present and analyze the sociology of my hometown, New York. That’s why he always wants to peek under the crimes he describes.

This was already the case in the 1950s and 1960s In the Harlem Shufflein which Ray Carney tried to break away from the influence of his criminal father and move forward honestly in the business world of New York.

It didn’t work because the road was blocked by both white cops and black racers, and Carney slipped into the intersection of law and lawlessness.

It has moved on to the 1970s, and like the previous one, the novel is again based on three long stories, spanning three years. According to the author, a sequel is coming: the trilogy ends in the 1980s.

Now the starting point is the year 1971 and the atmosphere is optimistic: for a change, Carney’s furniture business is flourishing without a hitch. The travel agency where the spouse works is also doing well. It no longer needs to advise black tourists on routes that do not risk lynching!

Black music is also mainstream, and that’s why the daughter wanted a ticket to the Jackson 5 band’s concert under the rock. Searching for it begins Carney’s new downfall, because at a loss he contacts an old police acquaintance.

Unfortunately, the white Munson (to whom Carney paid protection money for years) has just become a suspect in a huge investigation into the corruption of the New York police force.

He plans to escape, but before that he will be beaten. He forces Carney to be his assistant in the robbery.