Book Review | Christian Rönnbacka’s detective stories are a direct activity – in the latest Hautalehto detective station on its rambs in the brown nature of Lapland

Christian Rönnbacka’s newest Antti Hautalehto detective is quite a masculine thriller.

Novels

Christian Rönnbacka: Ruska. Bazar. 286 p. Also available as an audiobook.

Former police, current insurance detective and author Christian Rönnbacka (b. 1969) has already written eight detective stories about his police figure Antti Hautalehto. Rönnbacka’s novels have been more functional than domestic police detective stories in general, and the latter is an even more straightforward activity.

Rautiainen, the former head of Hautalehto, almost forces Antti, the Chinese billionaire Chen, and this Lee son as a guide for their trip to Lapland. Chen wants to get to know the culture and nature of Lapland and maybe at the same time explore promising mineral lands.

However, behind his immense fortune is a group of professional mercenaries who plan to kidnap Lee and extort expensive ransoms from Chen.

Hautalehto’s task is to cope almost alone with a group of killing professionals in the middle of the unpredictable nature of autumn Lapland.

Rönnbacka has evolved into a writer whose narrative is sinewy and lean. The author, who is also engaged in gold mining, describes the Lapland’s golden lands and their inhabitants in a vivid and interesting way, but without unnecessary painting.

The plot itself, whatever it is, moves forward effortlessly smoothly. The personal description is left at the necessary level; only Hautalehto’s mental movements are created a little deeper.

At the end, the protagonist is brought to a crossroads in his life, which leaves expectations for the next Hautalehto detective.

Ruska is quite a masculine thriller that you can read on the weekend if you don’t want to dive into the depths of streaming or rental services in search of entertainment.

It doesn’t rise above the slightly better-than-average kiosk detective of the past in terms of content, but it’s certainly more skillfully written.