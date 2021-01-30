Book Review | Charmingly outdated Susanna Taivalsalmi writes girl poetry and romance, with an old ballast

The lyricist, who was once successful in the Poetry-Kaarina competition, already published his fifth collection.

Poems

Susanna Taivalsalmi: The White Girl. Robustos. 67 p.

One small the city of southwestern Finland has accompanied poets to the beginning of their careers for more than a quarter of a century. Runo-Kaarina is the only competition for Finland’s first collections, in which almost a hundred manuscripts participated last year. Well-known factors that have won the award include Jenni Haukio, Arto Lappi and Ville-Juhani Sutinen.

However, most of the rewards have received little attention, even if earnings and production have accrued.

Susanna Taivalsalmi received Runo-Kaarina in 2007 with his debut work Small blood count, and new White girl is his Fifth Book. The works can be placed in the broad and imaginative tradition of girl poetry, where different contemporaries Vilja-Tuulia from Huotarinen Aura Nurmeen have also been adventurous in their works.

Taivalsalmi is, as a contemporary poet, shamelessly romantic, downright charmingly outdated: he writes mainly about love, often past and unhappy, and uses frequent “can” -type exclamations. His poems, which mix prose and verse form, have a manic, immersive cadence that leads towards death and decay. At its weakest, the text also breaks down into a lukewarm middle ground between a lyrical image and narrative prose.

At its best again, an intense state is reached in which myth, childhood memories, and a living passion illuminate each other. Shorter poems in particular are fine in shape, in some places more intimate than a whisper.

White girl tells the story of seven women in as many sections – women are at the same time each sort of poet’s love objects or music – from a child to a lover and the title to a white girl who has been bullied, drowned 16 years old. He haunts the text and the culture, is the eternal myth of its foundations:

“I met the White Girl when she was always and forever at sixteen // I knew who she was, and even before I spoke to her, I thought: / tell me, White Girl, / why you were wanted to die.”

The girl whiteness, therefore, does not refer primarily to skin color or race, but to a ghostly presence and being faded from the image.

Unfortunately, Taivalsalmi carries not only castles, armor and other perieurope imagery, but also the exotic longing of old poetry. The role of the indigenous people is to accompany the stage in the background: “I am looking for Anna, the girl where the wind breathes, / the flute blown by the Indians”.

Similarly, the whole continent is transformed into a metaphor for the unknown man: “Anna is Africa, / dark, unexplored, / her division at the Equator / open-legged dance by the fire”.

Emilia, on the other hand, has “desert-dark” hair, like “nights in Morocco, wherever she always wanted to travel, to star glory”. Today, it is appropriate to expect a deeper relationship with the world map and colonialism from the Aurinkomatkat catalog.

In romance is therefore at risk, tradition carries innumerable pitfalls.

For the most part, Taivalsalmi is still on a fresher footing, with many texts opening up the pain points of sexual minorities, for example. These are poems about how childhood never ends, even if it looks like it externally:

“The dress always squeezed from the same points, / and rubbed the seams. Leena wanted to stay a girl. ”