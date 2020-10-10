Book Review | Camilla Greben Shadows is a successful blend of exciting crime plot and social ingredients

The shadow photos of the key-winning Camilla Greben are almost five hundred pages long, but for once, there will be a feeling that there is no useless filling in the thick detective.

Camilla Grebe: Shadows (Skuggjägaren). Sari Kumpulainen, Finland. Gummerus. 461 p. Also available as audiobook.

Camilla Grebe has won a double pot twice. In 2017, his detective Pet was awarded Sweden’s Best Crime Novel and in 2018 it received the Glass Key Award. Grebe’s newest detective received the same honors Shadows in 2019 and 2020. The awards are well deserved as they are really great detective stories.

Grebe began his career by writing five books for his sister Åsa Träffin with and three Paul Leander-Engström with. The first of these, St. Petersburg conductor (2013, Finnish 2014) is also known as the TV series we have seen.

Grebe’s breakthrough as an independent writer was a novel When left to cheat below (2015, Finnish 2017).

Shadows is Grebe’s fourth own detective. In it, he returns to his standard characters, police officers Manfred Olsson and Malin Brundin, and profiler Hanne Lagerlind-Schön.

In the shadows chasing a serial killer who rapes young single mothers and nails them on the floors for decades, but not only with an extremely flexible detective, Shadows there is much more. It is a novel about the development of Swedish society from the forties to the present, hatred of women and professional discrimination against women.

There were no female police officers in 1940s Sweden yet. The women employed by the police were police sisters whose job was mainly to help children neglected by drunken parents.

Elsie Svenns is a police sister in the winter of 1944, when a prostitute is murdered, a fleeing killer kills him.

In the seventies, Elsi’s unmarried daughter, Britt-Marie, who became a police officer, confronts her conservative supervisor in her work and begins to investigate against her own orders murders that are almost identical to the murder of a prostitute in the 1940s.

In the next decade, similar murders will befall police Linda Boman and young profiler Hanne Lagerlind-Schön. Again, the murderer also strikes the police force and disappears like a shadow.

The 2019 corpse brings Manfred Olsson, Malin Brundin and Lagerlind-Schön, who is now demented, to investigate the case.

But can the murderer be the same as he was in 1944? Is it even biologically possible? No, the police conclude, but the murders of the 1970s and 1980s were probably committed by the same person.

Grebe weaves an exciting weave of murder investigations in which the development of Swedish society, and also the underdevelopment in relation to working women, is intertwined with a psychologically credible detective story.

Shadows is almost five hundred pages long, but for once the feeling becomes that there is no useless filling in the thick detective.

It is precisely the intertwining of the crime plot with social phenomena that is one of the strengths of the Nordic detective stories, which is sometimes carried out with too heavy a hand. Grebe is not to blame. Reflection on societal cause-and-effect relationships is a natural part Shadowsa story composed with the skill of a novel.