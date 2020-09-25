Book Review | Born more than 400 years ago, the champion is still disobedient – Rembrandt’s Instagram account would hardly garner likes

Rembrandt showed his models bulging bellies, drooping breasts, oily hair, wrinkles and orange peel.

Nonfiction book

Marjatta Levanto, Julia Vuori: Rembrandt – Disobedient. Work. 127 s.

History is strainer with big names left, especially men. The history of art progresses as the premier league of masterpieces awakened from Ruusunen’s dream. Because Shakespeare plays or Bachin music seems prehistoric. As if there is a factor lurking in a person that transcends times and places. It was sometimes called humanism.

The status of greatness often also has a practical reason. So do you Rembrandtin (1606–1669).

Belgium gained independence from the Netherlands in 1830. The difference was recognized in 1839. The Dutch needed a state icon and raised a miller’s son on a pedestal. The Protestant Rembrandt was a public Catholic and a Flemish Peter Paul Rubensin ideological counterpart. In hindsight, the Dutch choice was a sudden perfect hit.

Without Rembrandt, we would see painting differently. If Felix Mendelssohn (1809–1847) would not have rediscovered Bach, the music would sound different. Shakespeare keeps Netflix’s production seasons going. Gallen-Kallela and Wave have shaped perceptions of blue and white aesthetics. The masters have kept the engine rooms of the official culture running.

Juvenile literature and awarded the State Prize for Children’s Culture and the State Prize for Disclosure of Information Marjatta Levanto not afraid of old masters. Art history picture books aimed at enlightened parents and young people have established themselves as tools for art education. Book Leonardo from right to left (2014) was nominated for the Nordic Council Prize for Children’s and Young People’s Literature.

Levanto’s collaboration illustrator Julia Vuoren has continued for a long time. Casual and commentary comics and classics of art history have been a worthy combination. The images on the mountain have played the role of a thrower. They have lowered the threshold and encouraged them to step deeper into the cultural palaces of art history.

It is a matter of taste what the illustrations of the Mountain feel like as ancillary to Rembrandt’s visual eruptions. Alongside the giant of painting, anyone’s line, shape and color would fade. The company’s audacity still impresses. Polyphony can be encouraging.

The Levanto way talking about art is personal. A career as a museum lecturer at the Ateneum Art Museum has honed a conversational form of expression that would not exist without face-to-face contact with exhibition audiences.

Despite the light tone, the facts are convincing. Plain language often sounds like a narration of a documentary. So we are as far away as possible from the so-called “art discourse” that arts organizations have been pursuing.

What about the work name, Rembrandt, disobedient? The artist, considered by contemporaries to be a heretic of painting, did not describe his designs according to the wishes of the 17th century patriarchate.

Bottled bellies, drooping breasts, oily hair, wrinkles, varicose veins and orange peel did not pass the censorship of this time either. The selfie face can be used by the algorithm to shop publicity for sustainability.

It is certain that there would be no likes on Rembrandt’s instill. Born more than four hundred years ago, the artist is still disobedient.