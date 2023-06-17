Book review | Biography paints a portrait of the extraordinary writer, visual artist, critic, translator and essayist Alex Matson

Alex Matson’s biography written by Yrjö Varpio is a literary history of literary life.

Nonfiction book

Yrjö Varpio: Live, experience, understand. The Life of Alex Matson. SKS. 376 pp.

Author Alex Matson (1888–1972) received the mathematician Rolf from Nevanlinna A flattering congratulatory message on his 60th birthday: “You have solved a difficult problem in a brilliant way… about deep issues.”

What could be such a significant problem?

It will work out Jorma Korpelan from the novel Dr. Finckelman (1952). The car dealer Mellone explains to the writer Raiski with the certainty of a salesman what the form of a novel is: it “has a beginning like a sinhvonia and… the end is the same way.” – – Center with.”

The hilarious “singhvonia” reveals Matson’s work as the source of Autokauppia Novel art (1947). The work, which analyzes the novel form with musical parables, made the author a significant influence in post-war literature. The position was strengthened five years later Two championsa comprehensive treatise Tolstoy and Dostoevsky from novels.

Professor Yrjö Varpion literary biography Live, experience, understand draws a portrait of an extraordinary writer, visual artist, critic, translator and essayist.

The informative work is also a versatile literary history of “literary life” that unfolds through the world of books.

Matson was a citizen of two cultures. He was born in 1888 on the Karelian Isthmus in Koivisto, in the family of a sailor. In 1893, the family moved to Hull, England, where Alex started school at the age of five.

Schooling was interrupted at the age of 14, when his father needed an assistant in the men’s clothing factory he had just founded. The career planned for the boy failed due to the onset of pulmonary tuberculosis.

A year in the Göbersdorf sanatorium in Silesia formed Matson I remember(1971) as the opening of literary life, a kind of Magic Mountain. The adolescent learned the German language, discussed new art and got to know Finnish literature through German translations.

Would this be a loan by James Joyce precocity?

Golden ones the memories show Matson’s strong self-esteem and faith in his own abilities. They were needed. After returning to Finland, the young man had to learn the Finnish language almost from the beginning.

The restless youth progressed in different professions, from clerk to sailor, from visual artist to writer, from writer to translator, in the service of business life, the government, and publishers.

However, a life path opened up from art. The young Matson initially trained as a visual artist, belonged to the November group and held an exhibition in Strindberg in 1919 that attracted attention. However, literary pursuits, which included three published novels, gained the upper hand.

In his art studies, Matson discovered French Symbolist poetry. Spirited and emphatically aesthetic symbolism became the basis of his artistic and literary conceptions.

Marriage author Kersti Bergroth with was obviously written. The couple jointly edited the literary magazine Sinista kirjaa (1927–28), which presented modern Anglo-Saxon literature that was unknown, especially in Finland.

The union ended due to a blow while meeting Alexi in Suursaari Kerttu Kailaa philosopher Eino Kaila sister’s. The new union lasted a lifetime and, by all accounts, was happy and still less literary.

Varpion the book’s most important contribution is the versatile presentation of Matson’s post-war literary activity.

Matson started at the newly founded Tamme as a Finnish translator and a reader of Manuscripts. The knowledge of English acquired in childhood proved to be a trump card in the period’s literary transition from German to Anglo-American culture.

The years in Tamme are especially visible in modern classics, Joyce, Faulkner’s and Steinbeck’sin Finnish translations.

Varpio mentions in some places the confrontation between Matson and the literature professors of the time.

Matson was a self-taught and literate intellectual with no defensible discipline or status. However, he was familiar with the latest international research, absorbed fresh ideas naturally and knew how to write a readable essay.

Matson’s audience was the literary profession and literary readers, his forum was newspapers and magazines, literary societies and seminars.

The topic could have been covered more broadly. In the background is a very important question: in what way, for which forum and for whom is literature written?

Alex Matson received the state award for writers in 1970.

Matson’s the impact on the development of the young generation of writers from Tampere is a well-known success story. Connection with Pirkkala writers Väinö Castle, Lauri Viitaan, Jaakko Syrjä, Harri Kaasalainen et Minores became close and permanent.

The authoritative literary man also overcame the literary controversies of the time. A valuable professional and friendship relationship was born Tuomas to Anhavawho edited, among other things, a model collection of essays The reality of imagination (1969).

The old age days of the writer who settled in Tampere were devoted to reading and writing until the end. A small two-room apartment full of papers. No phone. The visits were arranged by letter.

Literary life, sucked from printing ink, transferred to paper.