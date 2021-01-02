Book Review | Biography of Gustaf Nyström is a restoration of honor for a shadowy Finnish architect

The work of Teppo Jokinen and Anna Ripat extensively presents the significance of Gustaf Nyström for Finnish architecture.

Architecture

Teppo Jokinen and Anna Ripatti: Architect of value buildings – Gustaf Nyström as a designer and teacher. Parvs. 224 s.

If a list of Finnish architects should be made, Gustaf Nyström (1856–1917) would hardly be at the top of the list for many. More likely to be found there – for good reason, of course – Alvar Aallon, Eliel Saarisen and Carl Ludvig Engelin such names.

An art historian Teppo Jokinen an extensive biography confirms that Nyström is one of the top Finnish architects with them. The work is a return to honor for a designer who has cherished traditions and has been overshadowed by visionaries who stand out in their history books with their more original styles.

Although Nyström would be a guest by name, his buildings are familiar especially to the people of Helsinki. The Estate House, which is often seen in the background of news broadcasts, and the National Archives next to it are his handwriting. On Aleksanterinkatu, pass the Atlas House and the United Bank of Finland building. The list also includes the Old Market Hall, the Helsinki Winter Garden, the current Design Museum and several buildings on the university’s central campus.

Jokinen’s biography is by far the most comprehensive overview of Nyström’s role as an architect. The work also includes an art historian Anna Ripatin written by Nyström about his career as a teacher and building conservationist.

Gustaf Nyström in 1916.­

Nyström rose at a young age to become Finland’s most prominent architect. When the State Archives, or now the National Archives, graduated in 1886, he was only 30 years old. After gaining a reputation, his office designed value-added buildings around Finland at a breathtaking pace.

Stylistically, Nyström’s buildings eclectically drew on the style trends of different times – Gothic, Baroque and especially his great love, Renaissance architecture.

Gustaf Nyström’s proposal to expand the Estate House into the Parliament House in 1907.­

In addition to his design work, Nyström worked for a long time as a leading architecture teacher at the Finnish Polytechnic College. Nyström, crucified by the students’ “Proffeksi”, trained practically all Finnish architects from the beginning of the 20th century about Eliel Saarinen Sigurd Frosterus.

Nyström’s teaching was largely based on the accurate drawing of historic buildings. Pupils were given pictures of Italian Renaissance palaces with the call “Vasså go o kalkera”, please copy!

Nyström was also a pioneer of building conservation, saved by many medieval castles and wooden churches from destruction. Somehow he had time to get involved in municipal politics as well. No wonder he eventually died of burnout.

Facade drawing of the Atlas House on Aleksanterinkatu in Helsinki from 1889.­

But why has Nyström been overshadowed by such a resume? The biography locates the reason for Nyström’s philosophy of architecture.

According to him, architecture has eternal laws that are best reflected in the character buildings of history. Good architecture is created when previously proven solutions are applied to the needs of a new building and the environment.

Facade image of the university’s Department of Botany (now the Botanical Museum) from 1900. After Finland’s independence, the building was designed as the residence of the King of Finland.­

Already in the eyes of his students, Nyström began to appear as a dusty conservative who did not understand letting go of the past. He shunned the national romantic Wau architecture and the whim of the young generation to be originals. The notion of old-fashionedness came to life, and Nyström began to be seen mainly as a representative of reactionary “repetition styles”.

The greatest merit of each work is to show that these images are based on a superficial understanding of Nyström’s architecture.

The Rotunda extension of the Imperial Alexander University Library (now the National Library) was completed in 1900.­

Although Nyström’s Style Choices rely heavily on history, he said the buildings should be designed with the demands of the times and new technical possibilities in mind. For example, the Iron Structures of the National Archives and the concrete used in the extension of the university library were the latest in Finnish architecture.

When Nyström won the design competition at the Turku Art Museum, he was a student Herman Gesellius accused the plan of being too traditional and soulless. According to Gesellius, the Art Nouveau castle of Andersin-Jung-Bomansson, which came in second, would have been a more up-to-date choice.

The Vyborg branch of the Bank of Finland (1910) has stylistic influences on the architecture of Hanseatic cities.­

However, according to Jokinen, a closer comparison shows that Nyström’s plan, with its glass ceilings and interiors drawing from Viennese Art Nouveau, was in fact more modern than the proposal of the young architects.

The university’s department of physics was completed on the Siltavuori embankment in 1909. The tower of the building was demolished with an additional floor built in the 1930s.­

With Nyström there was also a legitimate reason to stick to the traditional. They enabled the buildings to adapt to their surroundings and its history. For example, at the Bank of Finland’s Vyborg branch, Nyström sought influences from the Hanseatic cities of the Baltic Sea, and added a Gothic tower, later demolished, to the Department of Physics built on Helsinki’s Siltavuori embankment to emphasize the place’s environmental aesthetic impression.

A carefully compiled book is further enhanced by a rich illustration. Among other virtues, Nyström was also a great draftsman, and he likes to browse the book just because of the pictures.

Gustaf Nyström’s watercolor painting from Vicenza Square from his 1891 trip to Italy.­