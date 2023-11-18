Book review | Ben Zyskowicz’s teenage years show that slandering those who are “in the wrong” is not a new phenomenon

Vesa Vares offers a sympathetic description of Zyskowicz’s struggle against Finnishization.

Nonfiction book

Vesa Vares: Young Ben Zyskowicz: The years of Finnishization. Big Dipper. 458 pp.

Politics the people and the controversial issues change, but the fundamental tensions of politics repeat themselves from decade to decade. This observation comes to mind the historian Vesa Varensen of the work Young Ben Zyskowicz: The years of Finnishization on the edge.

I’m reading the piece at the same time as the terrorist organization Hamas is carrying out a bloody attack on Israel and Israel is responding by forcefully attacking Gaza. The question of Judaism and the Jewish state is present in Varese’s work, for example Ben Zyskowicz does not profile itself politically through Judaism.

The theme emerges right at the beginning of the work, when Vares describes Zyskowicz’s poor childhood, which was marked by dark stories about the family’s extreme experiences in World War II. Zyskowicz’s father was the only one in his family to survive a Nazi concentration camp.

The theme is also present in the descriptions of Zyskowicz as a political actor.

Vares writes how Zyskowicz, a young politician of the coalition, was able to hear anti-Semitic references from political opponents, either directly or by implication. In the tense years of the 1970s, political opponents used other dirty means to smear the other side.

The political atmosphere of the era is also illustrated by the incident after the Yom Kippur war between the Arab countries and Israel in 1973. Zyskowicz wanted to add to the declaration of the youth organization of the coalition about the war the mention that Egypt and Syria started the war.

Mentioning this fact, however, did not suit the organization’s management, because it would be interpreted as standing as a judge and would be against Finland’s policy of neutrality. Zyskowicz agreed, but considered the incident to be an indication of pressure and intimidation in the union.

The case manifests the three cross-cutting themes of the work, which are returned to again and again.

The first of these is the atmosphere of finnishing and especially “self-finnishing”, which Zyskowicz brought to the public as a concept in the 1980s. Zyskowicz fought against self-Finnishization both in the coalition and more broadly in the entire political field, which according to him voluntarily narrowed his own freedom of movement and freedom of expression.

Member of Parliament Ben Zyskowicz presented his youth photo to a photographer in parliament in October 2019. He was interviewed for Ilta-Sanomie’s YYA-Suomi special issue.

The treatment of the phenomenon of Finnishness is so thorough that reading it sometimes feels numbing and second nature. At one point, Zyskowicz is forgotten about the picture for no less than 34 pages, when the book focuses on defining Finnishness.

However, Vares does not really offer new information about the phenomenon, but focuses on describing it in detail in the light of established knowledge.

Another cut through the theme is using foreign policy as a tool for domestic policy and the coalition’s long absence from government for foreign policy reasons.

The work aptly highlights how Zyskowicz expressed the contradiction between the fact that the “Finns” tried on the one hand to assure Finland’s abundant friendship with the Soviet Union, and on the other hand warned of countermeasures by the Soviet Union if the Finns did not stick strictly to their foreign policy.

Third central the theme is rooting out the internal space of the coalition, which is done primarily through youth policy. Youth politics plays a significant role as an incubator for the Finnish political elite, and it was a particularly important political arena in Zyskowicz’s youth.

Still, the detailed discussion of youth policy through individual issues takes up too much space in the book. Sometimes it would be appropriate to look up from the micro-level person-centered struggles to the more general currents of politics, so that the broader political context of the era and the related continuities or transitions remain visible.

When the focus is strictly on political figures and individual controversial issues, the analysis of the deeper tensions in politics remains on the sidelines. Although the Cold War era seems foreign and distant today, many of the current political phenomena already defined the political life of the young Zyskowicz.

Today we talk a lot about polarization and the disintegration of national unity as if it were a new phenomenon in Finnish politics. Zyskowicz’s teenage years were indeed a polarized time. The work aptly describes this suffocating atmosphere of political division.

What is also common is that Finland once again has to witness the actions of an expansionist, aggressive and unpredictable neighboring country, which determines Finland’s foreign policy choices.

The fear of narrowing and skewing the discussion atmosphere is not new either: Zyskowicz was worried about the limitations of freedom of expression, today there is a fear “that nothing can be said anymore”.

Ben Zuskowicz’s joy in the 1999 parliamentary elections.

In recent years, there has been talk of “cancellation” as a new social phenomenon, even though the political atmosphere described by Vareksen’s work was defined by a similar fear of public smearing of the person expressing opinions that are considered wrong. The inflamed situation in the Middle East also corresponds to the ultimate tensions that dominated the political reality during the young Zyskowicz’s time.

Best gift Through Zyskowicz, Vareksen’s work offers an opportunity to dive into the political atmosphere of the 1970s and 1980s in Finland.

For the reader who needs a more critical approach, the work is perhaps too sympathetic: it examines Zyskowicz’s political activity with a nod of approval and does not present opposing interpretations.

The author is a University Researcher at the Center for European Studies at the University of Helsinki.