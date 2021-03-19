Book Review | Being left forces a woman on a journey of discovery in Marketta Pyysalo’s beautiful miniature novel

An equally fresh – and mind-boggling – process of grief can rarely be followed in literature or real life.

Novel

Marketta Pyysalo: Spinner. Work. 123 s.

“The man saysthat he stopped wanting before saying will. I got stuck before I was tied up. ” This is how a woman who has just been left at a restaurant table writes. The man and he have come to celebrate their twentieth wedding day.

Marketta Pyysalon (b. 1976) Spinner is a miniature novel about being rejected, cuddling with emotions, gradual survival, and independence. The novel, which offers a rich surface of identification, flutters to the beat of grief.

The woman says her feelings and seeks an explanation for them from the Greek legend, Finnish mythology, the limbic system and the phenomena of fauna and flora. He himself compares the novel to the spinner who gave his name, who has the ability to become invisible.

The author’s fascination with etymology, i.e. the origin of words, opens up inspiring perspectives For example: “The word depressed is derived from the word masea. In ancient times it meant quiet, peaceful, tame or toned. Masata meant taming. The water of the river sank as it calmed down and calmed down. ”

In different directions with the associated encyclopedic findings, the woman in the book gains distance and distance to her own emotions. Such a fresh – and mind-boggling – process of grief is seldom to be followed in literature or in real life. There may be a longing between the lines, but it is not in the main part, it does not immerse the reader in its deep veins. In some places the wonderful self-irony also vibrates subtly in the rows.

Pyysalo enchantingly dispenses facts from the middle and edges of the separation process, such as how grief affects a person’s bloodstream. That if you are really sad, you freeze a lot. Or that directional researchers have found that when wandering, a person usually does not notice that he is turning and crossing. And that philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer has said that man needs to forget at least as much as to remember.

Folk poetry and The Kalevala He also serves “Sampo Hassle” in a delicious way and states: Everyone wants to hold on to happiness, and still no one has it. What do we stick to when we stick?

About the ring, the woman thinks: a perimeter that always just goes around and goes around. “A strangely distressing symbol of love.” And tells the reader that the wedding ring is put on the anonymous of the left hand because in Egypt it was believed that it is from that finger that there is a direct connection to the heart.

The novel woman lives also the difference between ordinaryness, prevalence, and banality. Long hair is allowed to go because she has only kept it for the sake of the man. Or can long hair be kept even if the man left? Still being independent?

He also wonders why he has been so afraid. Have you dreamed in life or has it been true? What is freedom? What is it just for me?

The questions asked are very familiar and workable. That is why I say especially to those who are divorced and living now: do not read the endlessly clichéd, pre-chewed sentences in the self-care guides. Read this beautiful and wise novel that gives hope.