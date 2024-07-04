Book review | Being enchanted is a good and completely honorable reason to read books, reminds the professor

Book review|Rita Felski ponders the mystery of reading and defends the reasons for the appeal of books that are often overlooked in the academic world.

4.7. 19:30

Nonfiction book

Rita Felski: Uses of Literature. Finland: Jyrki Vainonen. Counterweight. 222 pp.

What is that really appealing in reading books?

A difficult question to which a literary scholar Rita Felski focuses interestingly in his work The utility of literature.

Felski discusses four components of reading that, according to him, have received overbearing treatment in the academic world.

Although Felski, who was influential in the United States and Denmark, writes specifically about the situation of humanistic research in English more than twenty years ago, his analyzes also have value for the Finnish literature discussion.

Rita Felski

Poorly areas covered are recognition, enchantment, knowledge and shock.

Identification refers to the fact that a person finds himself in a book. Reading can offer a comforting feeling that you are not alone in the world, but that others have experienced the same things.

For example, it has been important throughout history for people belonging to a sexual minority to read about someone else’s similar feelings.

Enchantment means a strong rapture into the fictional world of the work. People grab a book and go to the theater, among other things, to break away from everyday life.

Felski does not want to think of enchantment only as thoughtless passivity, as is sometimes done. He points out that the brain of the recipient of the work of art is constantly working hard trying to encode the content of the work.

Fascination and identification are not fundamentally hard currency in literary criticism either.

Sophisticated literary criticism does not usually say that the main character was not relatable enough or that I found myself in this character. And if someone writes that this work completely enchants the viewer and takes their thoughts away wonderfully, they are more likely to write on the Goodreads site than on Nuoreen Voima.

However, these types of comments are common when a person who is not a critic or scholar talks about a book they have just read, especially a book that has made a big impression.

The third Felskin the areas of reading to be defended is knowledge. He doesn’t just mean how people read historical novels to get an idea of ​​what life was like in an era.

With the help of literature, you can also gain insights into the world around you, for example, start noticing new meanings in your life circle. Other people’s ways of doing things or everyday objects can look different after encountering them in a novel or poem.

The fourth area there are shocks. Literature can also startle and terrify, offer release from numbness.

Felski takes a negative view of the attitude that people of the past were easy to sugarcoat, but today’s reader who has seen a lot is not startled by anything. As long as there are roundabout expressions and as long as we avoid some topics, there is room for the blind in art, says Felski. However, human cultures are always built on prohibitions and taboos.

The four areas of reading are too easily labeled as naive in the academic world, Felski says and defends them sharply and with interesting examples.

Felskin The utility of literature is a dense and rich academic work that is not written for a wide audience and that includes, for example, a long preface in which the author places his book precisely in relation to the research of his own time.

In his more recent work The Limits of Critique (2015) Felski questions the position of criticality. Why is it so respectable to reveal specifically something unpleasant about a work of art?

Of course, Felski is not against critical reading, but rather its overvaluation. There are other ways to write intelligently about works.

Also in Finland numerous articles have been published in recent years in which politically or morally questionable or downright unpleasant aspects of some old work are found.

Of course, such lectures are needed. At the same time, however, one should be careful that the way of reading does not become the primary or dominant way of approaching the works of another era

Felski has also pointed out that works of art are often praised for saying something negative about the world around them.

This also applies to Finnish criticism. The fact that the work questions the norms of our society or criticizes our current lifestyle is clearly a more common praise than the fact that the work reinforces the norms of our culture or reminds us how great a society we live in.

However, many works, even excellent works, often work in a way that reinforces norms.

Rewarding and polemical The utility of literature invites us to think about the meanings of reading and the hierarchies of reading.

The importance of reading is regularly discussed in Finland. It is often hoped that Finns would read more novels, for example.

What kind of assumptions about reading do these wishes contain? What kind of reading experiences or ways of using literature are being recommended to people? When people are encouraged to read more, are they also being encouraged to read in certain ways?