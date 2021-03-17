Book Review | Aura Nurmi’s second collection of poems is a melancholic work about survival.

There is a social dimension to the description of the vulnerability of youth.

Poems

Aura Nurmi: With Lion Statues. Big Dipper. 86 s.

Aura Nurmen (b. 1988) in the poems, evil is at the edges of the field of view. It fluctuates between memories, in traumas from which we get to know something, not everything.

Nurmi’s first collection, known for its stage climbing circles Wild animals (Kolera, 2016) depicted abused children in the suburbs under the total power of their parents in doorless rooms.