Atte Koskinen’s fragments expand thinking but remain abstract.

Poems

Atte Koskinen: Eyelessness. WSOY. 57 pp.

Fragment the form became established in Finnish poetry in the early 2000s. A lot of weight should be given to few words. Atte Koskinen really does this in his debut collection. His one- or two-line sentences offer a lot to think about.

Koskinen edits the poetry magazine Tuli & Savua and studies philosophy. This is visible. Often his aphorism-like, open poem fragments require a lot of time. Thoughts begin to emerge from few words, creating distances and challenging familiar ways of perception.

Many sentences remain riddles. There are those in the group who touch some secret nerve: “Unwind your tension, start over.”

And then those that are open and remain so: “Ilo takes responsibility for us.”

The latter plays with abstract concepts, and Koskinen doesn’t really rely on concrete situations anyway.

He creates a space between them, a distance between the two experiencers. According to such a theory of poetry, it is not possible to directly illustrate what is actually happening there. Then it is deliberately written next to the matter: “Breaks in us, places for the other’s gaze to find its way in.”

Then the new distance “can start to hurt”.

The method fascinates and works in its time. The reader can certainly have many associations. Still, at some point, you start looking for a closer and tighter, if you could say a more fleshy grip.

What the hell does “the determination of a falling salon” mean, and what does it depict “newborn unconditionality”?

“Sarastava unconditional” or “we only carry” are also examples of fairly empty sentences, on which it is difficult to develop anything.

That’s why the collection could fit more words: it’s easy to throw a couple of words on the page and present it as an idea for the reader to complete. This endeavor is as good as inventing a perpetual motion machine.

Still can to believe that Atte Koskinen could put together a whole book of text on the level of his best fragments. Eyelessness namely creates a rare impression. Sometimes it gets sharply under superficial observations:

“We are the paths of our muscles, their memory / deeper than ours, more unanswerable”.

This fragment is perhaps not the most rhythmically effective, but at least it makes you think about its relevance. Consciousness is not always the master of our actions.

And that distance determines our relationship with things more than we realize. When experienced up close, something is different than from a distance, even beauty.

“We echo each other / we gather together.” That’s one of those thoughts that vibrates towards a deep truth.

