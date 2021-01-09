Tarja Roinila’s Finnish translations of Thomas Bernhard’s production are among the most significant translated literature in recent decades.

Novels

Thomas Bernhard: The Maly Eaters / Wittgenstein’s nephew (Der Billigesser / Wittgensteins Neffe). Tarja Roinila, Finland. Work. 202 s.

Grief came to the blouse as I read Thomas Bernhardin (1931–1989) published as a collective volume of novels Halibut eaters and Wittgenstein’s nephew. They were killed in a car accident in May Tarja Roinilan as the last translation job.

Tarja Roinila­

Roinila had time to translate Bernhard into the Baabel series of the book for eight books. They are among the most significant translated literature of recent decades.

In addition to the work, Lurra Editions has made the classics of Austrian modernism available to Finnish-speaking readers in this millennium. Olli Sarrivaara as translations, the most important of which is a five-part series of autobiographical novels. Sarrivaara also makes a valid mark, but Roinila is an interpreter of Bernhard’s turbulent prose in a class of his own.

Bernhardille it is difficult to name direct role models or comparisons from literary history. A favorite of youth Fyodor Dostoevsky the effect is evident on the level of the mental landscape rather than the style: Bernhard’s characters resemble the Dostoevsky’s courageously passing cellar trap creature, but their passage is more toned in writing.

A certain family similarity can be seen in Bernhard and his contemporaries Samuel Beckettin between. Both felt the traditional realistic storytelling slouchy and reached beyond the narrative language.

Beckett considered literature to be an underdeveloped art form alongside fine art and music, and Bernhardka did not greatly appreciate his kind of bread: “I avoid literature whenever I can,” says Bernhard-like selfies. In Wittgenstein’s nephew.

Bernhardin novels are a kind of anti-novel in refusing to construct worlds that seduce the reader by means of plotting and portraiture. They are speech rather than storytelling, and as a type of text, a monologue of one narrator is repeated, describing either the narrator’s own life or the life of his friend filled with trials.

A typical St. Bernard anti-hero is a hermit soul who rejects the lies of life stifled by religion, philosophy, and ideas. He hates the hypocrisy of society and the lowliness of people and spends his time on intermittent projects of eternity.

Taken to its consistent conclusion, St. Bernard’s pessimism leaves only two realistic options: going crazy or suicide. In Wittgenstein’s nephew the terminus is madness, but Malnutrition the ending is, contrary to the familiar formula, a human tragedy in the scheme of a slapstick-like comedy.

Tell me The pessimism of Bernhard’s works about the real attitude to life or is it some kind of literary play?

I lean to the latter position. For Bernhard, an aesthetic sense of form and expression was at the core of literature, the “Supreme Court,” as Gustave Flaubert would have said. Bernhard made self-sufficient works that did not reflect the outside world, but created their own mechanisms of meaning.

Literally read, Bernhard appears as a fanatical lunatic. Or in modern terms from that old meme guy who roars to the cloud.

But Bernhard’s prose is, above all, the art of hyperbola, in which eruptions declaring the meaninglessness of life swell to the extreme so that they become comical and turn on their heads.

The poetics of exaggeration are accentuated by Bernhard’s most distinctive stylistic means, the compulsive way of repeating and modifying key phrases and statements in a text.

Tarja Roinila summed up the miracle of this St. Bernard prose Loggingin the afterword of the novel: “When the same words are repeated enough, they begin to be heard more and more, to have more and more sound and rhythm: the meaning changes into the background against which the words sound: they turn into something else, they turn into music.”

Halibut eaters and Wittgenstein’s nephew represent Bernhard’s late production published in the 1980s. They lack the bruising that characterized the early works of their careers, the farm has the ironic self-awareness of a prose writer who is aware of his manners. In late production, Bernhard sees the comic dimensions of his characters, and does not obscure them.

Roinila’s latest translations do not represent Bernhard at his best. In cheap eaters there is even an intermediate taste.

Malnutrition the protagonist Koller devotes himself to physiognomic research, which is stimulated when he joins the men who eat the cheapest meals in a Viennese canteen. Koller has lost his leg as a result of a dog bite, but is able to finance his life with the compensation he received.

Koller does not grow into a particularly fascinating character, nor are the whirlpools of Bernhard’s prose. In cheap eaters in its best steel. Especially in the first half of jankkaavat sentences sounding almost itseparodisilta.

Instead Wittgenstein’s nephew is more interesting and touching. By Bernhard’s standard, it could even be described as reader-friendly, as the cannon of repetitions and variations rubberizes mainly in the background.

The autobiographical work depicts Bernhard’s friendship To Paul Wittgenstein, who was in fact the cousin of the famous philosopher and not the nephew. The novel is called Blink of an Eye Denis Diderot’n To Rameau’s nephew, but is also likely to include a hint that Bernhard describes his friend as a writer with liberties.

As a description of friendship between men Wittgenstein’s nephew starts off with familiar stills: two dudes connected by a similar taste in music. Thomas and Paul talk for hours Mozartin and Schumannin compositions and favorite conductors.

Through art, they exist for each other and safe from the vicious Catholic-National Socialist leavening of their homeland, Austria. However, they are not completely safe, as Paul, born into the immersive Wittgenstein family, gets bare on the trees and the family passes him to the madhouse whenever he is in trouble.

The novel in a key scene, Thomas and Paul meet outside the same hospital complex. One is improving his lungs, the other his mind. Paul has already drifted so deep into the depths of his madness that he can help but shout “lewd, lewd”.

When Thomas later sees his friend on the street, he realizes he sees a man marked by death. He is unable to be present to his friend when a friend would need him most. Art united them, but death separates them.

“I’m simply not a good person,” Thomas says as he turns his back on Paul. He doesn’t even go to Paul’s funeral, even though Paul asked him to give a memorial speech before he died.

Beginning as a description of friendship Wittgenstein’s nephew deviates to describe the failure of friendship. The last pages of the work, in their unadornedness, almost blow air into the yard.

There is pure black in place of black humor.