Book Review | As a photographer of women’s anger, Camilla Läckberg breaks boundaries – but her latest revenge fantasies leave a grim taste

According to their merits, pig-like men get Camilla Läckberg’s novelty in two stories.

Camilla Läckberg: Women Without Mercy (Kvinnor utan nåd). Aleksi Milonoff, Finland. Big Dipper. 250 s.

You know the feeling that follows if you stay to read people arguing in a some? Or that when you engage in really nasty gossip. Wandering in moral indignation and rage can be addictive entertainment.

Afterwards, practicing it becomes, of course, a rather disgusting feeling.

It feels about the same too Camilla Läckberg reading a new book. Women without mercy is an immersive book that shamelessly appeals to the reader’s not-so-sublime feelings.

Läckberg from Sweden is one of the most popular and best-selling detective writers in the world. Made an international breakthrough Fjällbackaseries told about the murders and everyday life of a small town.

Fjällbackaafter the books Läckberg has written Fayeseries, which tells the story of successful bossladies, describes a lot of violence against women and revenge on pig-like men. Not all lovers of Fjällbacka books have liked the new style, compared to which the old series feels homely.

Women without mercy consists of two independent novels. This time, too, we are working on revenge fantasies.

The first story tells of three women who are mistreated by men. One man cheats, another considers his mail order wife a slave, and a third assaults. Women carry out a conspiracy to avenge the injustices they have suffered.

Another novel is about young people from rich families who celebrate the New Year and realize they hate their parents.

Both mini-novels are straightforward and narratively simple. The story proceeds on plot terms and the characters and milieus are effectively described in a couple of well-chosen words.

The story depicting the youth party is a little more toned. It would probably have had ingredients for a longer novel.

Although Women without mercy is a small intermediate work, it shows well on what Läckberg’s popularity is based. The stories are addictively and simply written and suitably mundane.

Swedish place names give the text a local color, but the world of the work feels like a generic reality in entertainment literature. The rich eat lobster, the poor drink canned beer.

The novelty is quickly read, but the morality of the novels remains to be considered. The story positions the reader on the side of the avengers to enjoy the right of his own hand. It feels a little naughty, especially when some of the fatal crimes are relatively minor.

Läckberg’s revenge fantasies indiscretion, on the other hand, is straightforward.

The reader’s desire for revenge is constantly invoked in criminal entertainment, but the heroes – and with them the readers – tend to slip into responsibility when the enemy experiences the miserable end. Opponents are destroyed in accidents, self-defense situations, or when a hero retaliates in rage for an innocent child.

Läckberg’s characters, on the other hand, deliberately retaliate for themselves. As a portrayal of women’s hatred, Läckberg is even breaking boundaries.