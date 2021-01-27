Book Review | Architect Wivi Lönn, an interesting life that included a disapproved relationship with plywood manufacturer Hanna Parviainen

Pirkko Soininen’s novel gets me interested in Wivi Lönn, one of Finland’s first female architects, but instead of fiction, I would have preferred to read the facts, writes HS critic Suvi Ahola.

First question by Pirkko Soininen novel Wivi from Lönn (1872–1966) raises, is this: Why is there no biography of this early, undeniably significant female architect?

Rooms built of light Namely, it really gets you interested in both Lönn and his position in Finnish cultural life at the beginning of the 20th century. I would definitely like to return to the issues addressed by Soininen in his book, the most obvious of which, namely the difficulty of breaking the glass roof, is just one.

It is clear that in the male-dominated field, Lönn was exposed to both contempt and distortion, as well as slander, plagiarism.

Architecture students at the Helsinki Polytechnic in the spring of 1896: Torsten Montell (front left), Eliel Saarinen and Armas Lindgren, behind Stina Östman and Wivi Lönn.­

All the more interesting is how he lasted, with which strategy he succeeded.

The career set in motion at the same time as Eliel Saarisen, Dear Lindgren and Herman Gesellius, but went in a slightly different direction than the national romantic greats.

There was plenty of work to do, but where the men designed the monumental buildings, Lönn was allowed to draw schools as well as spaces for children and the elderly. There were also differences in the language of form, and Lönn sought inspiration from southern Europe.

By the same token I would like to know much more about Lönn’s relationship with another pioneer of his time, the plywood manufacturer To Hanna Parviainen (1874–1938).

The two brave and talented women were clearly more than friends, as their close association was even resented. Lönni and Parvia did not seem to be instantaneous, but they traveled frequently together all over Europe and eventually moved to live together.

The first question raises the second question: Why didn’t journalist-writer Pirkko Soininen, who clearly enjoys archives and knows how to use their materials, make a biography from his Lönn material?

While reading a book this question is downright pounding. Pirkko Soininen has built his novel into a chronological, year-on-year sequence of scenes. After all, the solution is like the body of a biography.

It thus literally fades the literary effect and at the same time flattens the power of fiction. The dialogues, in particular, are sometimes troublesome paper-tasting shift monologues full of names and nipple information.

I would have much rather read clear facts and well-founded interpretations of how Lönn lived, thought and worked. Now you can just reach towards it, try to peek through the character created by the author.

Sure, there’s a lot to believe in that. Soininen, for example, emphasizes the safety of Lönn’s childhood home and especially the father’s encouragement when his daughter shows technical and mathematical talent. Without it, it would have been difficult for a late 19th-century girl to even dream of the profession of an architect.

At home, there was no wonder, and there was support even when the environment wondered how “a woman can draw straight lines”.

And that’s exactly what Lönn drew. The ideals of light, clarity and rationality are emphasized in his houses.

Although According to national romantic fashion, Lönn also used natural stone and decorations in his buildings, they look different from the Hvitträsk or the National Museum designed by men.

Soininen also deals with these differences, lets quote Lönn Vitruvius and Palladiota. It also shows how natural it was for him to co-operate: he designed the Helsinki New Student House and the Tallinn Estonia Theater together with his fellow student and friend Armas Lindgren.

Otherwise, he just didn’t hang out with male architects. It may be that it was this lack of networking that left him in the sidelines after the 1920s, aside from new winds in the industry.

Another significant difference to the men was that Lönn took care of his sick mother throughout his career. It was a part of a woman – and yet unmarried – that no one questioned, not even Lönn herself.

Mother and daughter however, the relationship in the novel is not uncomplicated, on the contrary. While her mother encourages and admires her talented daughter, she also strives to take control of her life and control her adult-born relationship with Hanna Parviainen.

Wivi Lönn (left) and Hanna Parviainen became acquainted in middle age, and they became partners until Parviainen died in 1938. They traveled and lived together in both Paris and the YWCA house designed by Lönn in Helsinki.­

In the novel, Lönn and Parviainen meet in 1912 and immediately fall in love with each other. The relationship develops slowly because both understand its difficulties. Mothers in particular are on the road: Parviainen’s strict mother does not tolerate her daughter’s unmarriedness at all, nor does her career as a farmer and factory manager, Lönn’s mother senses that the two women are loving and therefore actively tries to separate them.

Mother-daughter conflicts are a common but therefore dangerously cliché topic in the literature. Therefore, I would have liked the narrator’s detailed analysis of the situation of Lönn and Parviainen and the different stages of life.

There would certainly have been more to be said about the relationship at all – maybe the whole novel should have been built on it?

The fact is that Parviainen was a really strong force in Lönn’s life, also professionally. On the one hand, she procured construction projects for him to plan, on the other hand, he made him give up many orders as women became excited to travel around Europe.

In the most charming scenes of the novel, stroll through Paris and look out the window of your own studio apartment at Montsouris Park. It is clear that in Europe Lönn and Parviainen were allowed to move together more freely than in Finland.

Soininen stops his fictional chronicle safely until 1932. It will be years before Parviainen dies; now cocoa is drunk together in the observatory he built and Hanna wraps her arms around Wivi.

Its bloodier emotional fire is not caught up in the whole novel, where Lönn’s life progresses like a straight line from childhood to old age in rustic romantic, religious-patriotic and solidly bourgeois moods.

This is despite the fact that two exceptional people of his time and the breaker of the glass roof are told: a pedantic and self-conscious architect and an eccentric, nerve-sensitive bastard who became Finland’s first female trade counselor.

Perhaps this is the reason why the materials gave rise to a novel. It allowed to omit things he wanted, like almost the entire Civil War.

Novel. Pirkko Soininen: Rooms built of light. Bazar. 382 s.

These houses were also drawn by Wivi Lönn

Central Fire Station (1908, Tampere). Lönn won a design competition in which he participated under pseudonyms. Attempts were made to invalidate the result when it became clear that the winner of the race was a woman.­

New student house (1910, Helsinki). The joint plan of Armas Lindgren and Wivi Lönn won the architectural competition, in which Eliel Saarinen also participated.­

Estonian Theater (1913, Tallinn). This architectural competition was also won by a joint plan by Lönn and Arman Lindgren. As in Helsinki’s New Student House, Lönn was responsible for space solutions, Lindgren’s artistic ones.­

Own residential house (1911, Jyväskylä). Lönn designed many villas in the Seminarimäki district, one for himself. He sought influences from Italy: the courtyard came from behind the wall through a gate, and the house included a winter garden.­