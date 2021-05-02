Book Review | Appearance stress and eating control inherited from mother to daughter in Hanna Brotherus novel

The autofictional debut work shows that the choreographer is also talented as a writer.

Novel

Hanna Brotherus: My only home. Big Dipper. 331 s.

This if any is a literature of recognition.

Dance artist Hanna Brotherus the self-relics of the debut work, which greatly resembles the author himself, seeks to purify himself by writing. He lists candy theft and adultery. She goes through an awkward maternal relationship, a sister’s illnesses and death, failures as a parent, separation from the children’s father, and finding a new love. He wants to tear off the “rhizome” that is stuck in the guts. He says it only works by being completely honest.

The impression is brisk, open and emotional. The multiplier does not spare.

The rhizome has begun growing up in a childhood home. The description of an ordinary, unhappy mother is reminiscent Saara Turusen The monster of love. Here, too, the mother watches, reproaches and pats. Encouragement and encouragement is hardly shared.

The main character of Brotherus needs approval. That she would be wonderful to her mother, even sometimes.

As a child, the protagonist dances. He wants to be the best of his kind and train according to his goals. From the parents, it is suspicious: the basic level would suffice. The child is selected for the Ballet School of the National Opera, but the parents refuse to accept the place.

Family life revolves around a sister’s eating disorder. He must be careful not to irritate, because when offended he stops eating. Everyday life is distressing and limited. Later, the protagonist’s daughter suffers from anorexia, and the nightmare begins again. At the center emerges the women’s intergenerational chain, where appearance-related stress and eating-related control activities are inherited.

With the daughter’s letter, the protagonist also has to rethink her own relationship with the food.

The work begins with and ends with a reflection on whether the narrator has the right to reveal not only his own but also those of his loved ones. Everyone when has their own version of events. Will someone get hurt? The narrator is defiant: if someone had wanted to be treated in a more pleasant light, he should have thought about it a long time ago.

And there are no alternatives. You have to let the anxiety out. Otherwise, there will be no peace or freedom.

Brotherus writes nicely. He experiments with a wide variety of language images, explores and translates disturbing thoughts even at the threat of repetition. At its best, the style is fresh and precise.

“I can’t find uniformity in myself. Such a dental-like approach to life is to start from the back up and carefully transport the tooth from tooth to tooth to tooth and from all edges the matter is thoroughly examined. I would like to be like that. I cheat when I’m not. I’m flying here and there. I’m changing rooms. ”

The text also flies here and there but still follows its red thread, the search for itself.

Autofictive the work resembles a diary. Some of the figures are tightly packed, even angry, some longer and more conscious. The story progresses somewhat chronologically from childhood to adulthood. There is plenty of metatext – from writing a book to writing. The process is left visible.

The posture is brought to life by parcels set in Paris, where the narrator sways through the streets of the city of love and encounters life-torn people, each of whom says something wise and instructive to him. Structurally, the solution works, but Parisian life with its baguettes and bookstores leaves a slightly cliché and sublime taste.

Hanna Brotherus is a choreographer and director by background. As a presenter, he is known for his celebration of celebrity relationships Togetheron a TV show with his wife as his work partner Mikko Kuustonen. My only home shows that Brotherus also has gifts and practice in the field of literature.

Helsingin Sanomat’s award for the best debut book of the year will be presented in November.