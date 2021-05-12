Book Review | Apartheid Ignites Literary Life – The Beginning of Deborah Levy’s Autobiographical Trilogy Beautifully Treats the Compulsion of Writing

If you like Maggie Nelson and Rachel Cusk, you might want to check out the British Deborah Record production.

Novels

Deborah Levy: What I Don’t Want to Know. Pauliina Vanhatalo, Finland. S&S. 125 s.

Deborah Levy is just a little girl, but she can’t stand the idea of ​​her godmother’s buddy in a cage. The bird should fly free. Meanwhile, his father is in prison because he opposed South African apartheid.

The insanity of life in the face of injustice becomes the igniter to seek one’s own voice, writes.

The disc is often compared Virginia Woolfiin. In his novels, he nuancedly depicts the inner world of his characters in this way. In her autobiographical works, she elegantly updates the role of the woman who writes.

Finally, Levy’s works can also be read in Finnish. The publishing house S&S has published the first part of the autobiographical trilogy What I don’t want to know Pauliina Old House translated. The next part The cost of living (The Cost of Living) will be published in September.

In South Africa born and Britishized Levy (b. 1959) has written a total of eight novels, the last three of which have been nominated for the prestigious Booker Prize. The third part of the autobiographical trilogy has recently appeared.

The first part, which has a small number of pages but is layered in content, has been published in response George Orwellin to the essay ‘Why I Write’ published in 1946. ” Like Orwell, Levy knew at a very young age that he wanted to write.

The reasons for this are revealed to the reader through details and symbolically charged images, but many motives similar to those of Orwell can be found in them: opposition to totalitarianism, acknowledgment of unpleasant truths, the need to take space and tell.

Work divided into four rapid chapters. Spain, a milieu familiar from the album’s novels, serves as a stage for setbacks.

The record travels to a remote little hotel to write, but the past tends to surface.

The shadow of a childhood spent in South Africa falls from the moment the police came in the middle of the night and took their father with them in a white car. He had opposed legalized racist segregation that divides people into different castes based on skin color.

The record learns to read racial segregation signs at an early age (“This beach is reserved exclusively for those of the white race”) but also more subtle signs of the deeds and consequences of white race domination.

When the father’s fate becomes clear, the family moves to Britain, which is told in the third chapter of the novel. The confusion of the 15-year-old album about the world has taken on existential traits, feelings of externality and detachment. She reflects on the unpleasant truths she learned as a child that were not spoken and therefore had to be written down.

On disk is the ability to write sparingly and airily so that the enchanting essence of the text remains to be found by the reader.

Moreover, at least for myself, I see a special sublimity flair in works that also engage in dialogue with other classic writers and works.

The first part of this trilogy mentions Orwell in addition George Sand, Gabriel García Márquez and Virginia Woolf.

The second part deals with literacy in the cross-pressure of the roles of mother and wife, relying largely on Simone de Beauvoir but also recalling contemporary author stars Rachel Cuskin and Maggie Nelsonin.

If you’ve been fascinated by the works of Nelson and Cusk in recent years, Deborah Levy’s production is definitely worth a look next.

I think his way of approaching writing inspires everyone who loves language and literature. That so lightly can say something heavy.