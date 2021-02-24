Book Review | Antti Vihinen’s debut detective connects the German RAF terrorists of the 1970s with today’s Tampere in such a plot that the reader is horrified

Antti Vihinen’s Red Princess is ambitious but full of political history.

Crime novel

Antti Vihinen: The Red Princess. Zeal. 357 p. Also available as audio and e-book.

Of course permission to compose a detective story from almost anywhere, but all sorts of risks can then arise. Antti Vihisen (b. 1961) the first detective knocks above all some boundary fences of credibility. His Red princess his work unites 1970s German RAF terrorists to present-day Tampere.

Meinhof and Manse, see, a little fantastic.

Midsummer 2018 An older woman drowned in Pyhäjärvi, poison in her blood. Berglund and Ruokosalmi, men of the Tampere council, are investigating the story, which soon reveals stranger links to Germany. A German teacher who lived in isolation, born German, reveals amazing backgrounds.

Vihinen combines the Häme homicide with agile transfers to Germany. Familiarity with criminal technology, the political reality of Finland and Germany, and the tragic divisions of the German 1968 generation are sufficient. Andreas Baaderin, Gudrun Ennslinin and Ulrike Meinhofin conflicts and death in Stammheim Prison, the book, however, took a very long time.

The RAF past of the Tampere deceased as it deepens. It is precisely at these points that the plot begins to twist into such spirals that the reader is already terrified or laughed, not to mention the final solutions. You would act as a parody, but that is not the aim now.

From the duo Berglund – Ruokosalmi sees that naturalness is not created only by giving some qualities to the characters. The protagonist must have a motive and an inner view. Well, the problem of thinness doesn’t bother alone The red princess, but in fact a large part of the genre field.

Attention is drawn to Vihinen’s (politely expressing) outdated habits of thought. Quite directly, the ancient cliché is repeated that the same woman, who acts feministly or otherwise in an exemplary manner, cannot take care of her makeup or sexy appearance. Hohhoijaa.

One Finnish element of the novel creates a rather interesting speculation. What really happened on the Laajalahti red during the Fishermen’s Torch’s Etyk evening party in the summer of 1975? Who shot and who died in the boat?

At hand is an ambitious political thriller. However, Vihinen impregnates it with details of political history so stifling that the story itself is buried underneath. On the other hand, the most imaginative material would require frequent pruning.

The book opens Antti Vihinen Danger colors series.