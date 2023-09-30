Book review | Antti Ritvanen’s clever novel about a celebrity therapist can be read in one sitting quite by accident

The fictional celebrity therapist’s alley-oop begins with a chance encounter.

Antti Ritvanen: Good luck, Homo sapiens! Big Dipper. 464 pp.

Author-psychologist Antti Ritvanen (b. 1976) is a fiercely confident storyteller. He already saw it from his first work How I remember you (2016), which I read in one sitting – by accident.

The same damage happened to the new one Good luck, homo sapiens! under. It is an intelligent and cleverly constructed reading novel, whose shamelessness is hard not to like.

Forty-year-old Therapist Henrik Granlund, Homo sapiens! central figure, has created a public brand of himself. He is the Kingdom Mediator who defends all good things, who encourages people on TV to “breathe a little” and resolve their one-on-one conflicts.

Granlund reflects on his own feelings using his therapist training toolkit. Aggressions tending towards the surface are kept in check for the time being with regular meditation.

Praise, lecture gigs and open columns come to Granlund through doors and windows, not to mention money. He has even been chosen as the second sexiest man in Finland.

This can’t last. And it won’t last.

Everything starts to fall apart when Granlund falls passionately in love with Kaari, a left-wing activism publisher he sees at the opening of the exhibition. As if as a punishment from the gods, Kaari later enters Granlund’s reception with her Iranian boyfriend Said.

It’s not worth revealing more of the story, because a large part Good luck, homo sapiens! of the charm is based on following its outrageous plot twists.

“ Have to read quickly to find out how this relates to the previous paragraph!

In Homo sapiens! is televised, the logic of a binge-watching streaming series. When a new shock twist is around the corner, we jump into another person’s point of view, just as in a TV series, one might deliberately break the flow of the season by throwing in a flashback episode.

Have to read quickly to find out how this relates to the previous paragraph!

The chaotically unfolding events are run using direct narration. And when Ritvanen sits his characters down to talk, or pushes them to perform some important task while the clock is ticking, sweat cranberries rise on the temples due to the stressfulness of the situations depicted.

Good taste is allowed to go to waste. The narrative, which takes turns like a soap opera, retains its appeal.

With novelty have a lot in common by Paul Thomas Anderson Magnolia (1999) with. Ritvanen quotes Anderson’s film at the beginning of a chapter.

Ritvanen’s more than 400-page novel and Anderson’s three-hour melodrama both suffer from mammoth disease: plot threads and themes spill over, the moped starts showing off. Anderson himself has said in later interviews that half an hour could be cut from his film.

Still, I’ve been putting it for years Magnolia to the top of my favorite movies. Flaws in beauty and exaggeration do not reduce the value of the work, but raise it above the ordinary. The same can be said Good luck, homo sapiens!

by Henrik Granlund the alley run takes place between 2016 and 2018, a time of boiling political intensity. It is only fitting that in addition to the lives of the characters in the novel, the entire Western status quo is derailed.

The timeline is created by mentions of Soldiers of Odin’s patrolling and, for example, the fact that Perttu Häkkinen too you can still bump into a bald spot in Rytmi.

Ritvanen is, by the way, extremely skilled at simulating the Finnish media field. This is exactly how the rise and fall of a figure like Henrik Granlund would look like in our country’s media.