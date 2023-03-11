Book Review | Anne Tyler’s clever novel shows how family always lives in us – whether we like it or not

81-year-old Anne Tyler’s latest novel transports members of the same family from the 1950s to the time of the corona pandemic.

Novel

Anne Tyler: The French Braid. Finnish Markku Päkkilä. Big Dipper. 254 pp.

Sometimes it hurts, when reading, the thought takes over: I’ve read this book before.

American Anne Tyler’s (b. 1941) for some reason this is not the case, not even though the subject matter of the novels I have read and reviewed over the years has been roughly the same from the beginning of the 1980s to the present day.

Tyler writes about a family (often living in Baltimore, USA), the relationships of family members and the effect of time on them. Also Plait follows the stages of one family from the 1950s until the corona pandemic.

The family story would definitely be boring if Tyler wasn’t such a skilled dramaturg and scene organizer. Palmikko too let’s sneak in from the middle, from 2010.

Then, one member of the main Garrett family, granddaughter Serena, is a young adult and returning by train to Baltimore with her boyfriend, after meeting his parents for the first time.

At the Philadelphia train station, he meets his cousin Nicholas by chance. The boyfriend can’t understand that Serena doesn’t recognize Nicholas. Or that he doesn’t remember anything about his cousin either.

But that’s just how Garretts are! They hardly talk about their affairs, and when they do, they usually misunderstand.

Although social reluctance or ineptitude is different for different people, it remains and is passed down from generation to generation. That’s probably why Serena’s boyfriend is no longer heard of in the novel.

Generic Behavior the reasons will be explained immediately in the next chapter, where half a century has been jumped back in time.

Serena’s mother, the daughter of a plumber, is only a teenager at the time, and the family of three spends a rare summer vacation in a cabin by the lake.

During the week, the differences between the Garretts and especially the distance between the adoptive parents, Robin and Mercy, become apparent.

As is often the case with Tyler, there’s nothing really sinister or threatening about it. However, the fact that father-Robin – having grown up in many ways lacking in circumstances – does not understand or appreciate his wife’s visual arts hobby has far-reaching consequences.

Ten years after the family vacation, we are in a situation where Mercy is starting to break away. When the pitboy goes to study, he finally wants his own studio and a job as an artist.

The couple does not divorce, but Mercy rents an apartment and gradually moves there completely. As is typical for the Garretts, this issue is never really talked about either.

So, many things in the family continue largely unchanged, when Tyler returns to their lives every ten years. The book’s chapters are like scenes that could be read as separate short stories.

It turns out that Garrett’s family doesn’t fight, but keeps in touch, even celebrates. However, it is clear from phone conversations that no one understands each other’s solutions or ideas.

Mercy’s quiet life change is one of the main things in the novel, which also gives a taste of testament. After all, the author is already 81 years old.

So it’s about a woman belonging to Tyler’s generation first having to get used to being on the sidelines, then waiting years for her own life to begin, and finally figuring out a way to handle it kindly, with as little damage as possible.

It is only when Mercy is close to death that her family members find out that she has been much more than a housewife who dabbled in painting. However, something of the artist’s life, which he has spent at times in New York City, is passed on, i.e. to his grandchild.

This underlines the second main point of the novel – that is, what underpins Tyler’s entire oeuvre. Family, past generations, live in us whether we like it or not.

Even the title of the novel refers to a tight, intimate bond: in a family, like a braid, the threads are both separate and closely connected to each other. The starting point is also the same for everyone.

That’s why Garrett’s the braid stays on, even if it tightens sometimes. Decades can actually hold huge misunderstandings, traumas and hushed up issues. One such is homosexuality, which Tyler sounds surprisingly old-fashioned when describing.

Much better, according to his style, subtly and without exaggeration, he unravels Robin and Mercy’s son David’s way of keeping to his own circumstances, which appears to his sisters as an insulting indifference.

For the man himself, it is a completely natural way to survive childhood, when neither the father nor the mother really coped with their role as a parent.

Luckily, even as an adult, David finds a motherly partner, when he didn’t get any nurturing as a child.

His relatives you can also have mercy, even if you don’t understand them – that’s it Palm tree third message. It’s worth doing so, because you can’t get rid of it.

David realizes this when he looks at his grandson, in whom he is surprised to find both his own expressions and the features of his sisters, as if he were seeing a piece of his own childhood.

And noticing that the little boy is hunching his shoulders in concentration in the same way as his own father, who died days ago, he sees him again, from a different angle than before.

A bond is born, and it is made possible by family. That’s what we carry inside, that’s what we pass on.