With his work, the Hungarian master reminds us that literature is much more than just a story

László Krasznahorkai: The Melancholy of Vastarinnan (The Melancholy of Resistance, 1989). Minnamari Pitkänen, Finland. Work. 367 s.

circus brings the whaling of a whale to the small town of Hungary. It’s part of a macabre performance that the villagers crammed into the city to watch. At the same time, the fateful Mrs. Pflaum returns from her rural relationship.

Based on its place names, the city could be Győr, a tributary of the Danube tributaries, but it is not actually mentioned.

The focus shifts from resident to resident and the story lives on in its endless side sentences until the arrival of the strange exhibition circus. The style combines a well-distanced narration with a detailed and varied description in an exciting way.

In time, the novel can be placed somewhere Miklós Horthyn between 1920 and 1944 between Hungary and the People’s Republic.

It’s time in the novel, only an aesthetic assortment of colors, within which Nazi fixations, Viennese passion for music, and reckless drift elevate historical images.

Mrs. Eszter, who maliciously feminines with the police captain, and her shoemaker, a divisive officer, and occasional opponents draw a dreamlike cityscape.

The system is collapsing, there is no carbon to heat the home and the phone lines are not working well. Of course you can get cheap liqueur, and sparkling wine for a hangover. The people of the city are mere gloomy idiocy.

In the face of change, residents are clinging to everything they imagine they can get hold of, even one that is impossible to grasp: music, fascism and cosmology. Dostoevsky-based idiot János Valuska begins to carry the description with his infantile inaction, while others engage in their own strange hobbies.

Stuffed whale is like a Trojan horse, it smuggles with it rebellion and violence. Rather than the change in Hungary in 1989, it is reminiscent of Romania in the same Christmas year Ceaușescun crash.

However, the book was originally published shortly before.

Resistance to melancholy the clang is so tensely restrained that it is hard to think of it as anything other than an expectation erupting as a revolution.

The body of Mrs. Pflaum, who has returned from her family, is found killed and raped on the street. At the end of the book, he is buried.

Hungarian For the books of Man Booker winner László Krasznahorka, at least To Satan’s bar and Resistance to melancholy, is characterized by a preconceived notion of violence and perversion. Everything seems to be waiting to break out.

Just like a rotting whale in a town square. Or another creature brought by the circus, a deformed character called the Prince who reveals himself as the devil.

The lava flow of the narrative creeps forward but swirls at the same time.

The text is like an insane score that the reader imagines they will play as they read. The long, half-sided sentences breathe through their commas and distract their labyrinthine atmosphere.

The lack of paragraph breaks makes reading difficult. The book is forced to delve into complete silence to keep the sentence rhythm readable.

It is impossible even to borrow Krasznahorka’s language transport, for borrowing an entire sentence would satisfy the whole critique.

In his work, the author recalls that literature is much more than a story. In the era of short sentences Resistance to melancholy and Satan’s bar the language crushes the reality of journalistic engineering epic as it is or may be.

The works are not reading novels, but books with a challenging reading experience, the suction of which is forcibly lost. It’s not because of the poor layout but the abundance of everything.

Resistance to melancholy is a case rarely encountered. It is a shamelessly elitist, but at the same time rebellious work, the reading of which requires even the most professional readers.

Still, it gives a huge amount and it is no wonder that Krasznahorka’s novels are gaining cult and classic popularity as well. Béla Tarrin in its visual form adapted for films.

In the past, too Satan’s bar translated Minnamari Pitkänen has taken on an incomprehensible contract, but Hungary, in the eyes of the incompetent, has done it again in a credible way. It is impressive that such a text can be re-created into another language.

It is the great mystery of literary translation and the hidden skill of eye and language translators.