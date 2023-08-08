Book review | An excellent book about Finnish history was continued: the story of three families tells about all of us

Perttu Immonen writes about three families, but tells about thousands of families.

Nonfiction book

Perttu Immonen: Finnish history. The lives of three families from the imperial era to the 21st century. Athena. 646 pp.

I read Perttu Immonen ( b.1973) written by People’s history in the summer of 2017, when I was part of the award jury of Kanava magazine’s non-fiction book competition. During six months, 150 works had to be evaluated, of which Immonen’s book was the heaviest, weighing two kilos.

Therefore, the work made it to the queue among the last. It became a huge bonus to my reading work. Immonen described the stages of three families from the end of the 15th century to the beginning of the 19th century.

Even though I had read a lot of history, Immonen’s approach was new, fascinating and insightful. I suggested right People’s history to the final of the competition, where it also reached.

“This is no lemonade, but the after-effect is long”, writer Matti Mäkelä predicted the book in HS’s assessment on December 17, 2017.

Mäkelä’s (1951–2019) prediction came true. The following year, the book received the State Prize for Information Publication, and little by little readers discovered it. There have been several editions of the book, the last one is a softcover paperback.

Worn out in six years, Immonen has written an independent sequel to it Finnish history. The pair of works describes the past of Finns from almost the entire period from which written sources have been preserved.

Family chains stretch to twenty generations at most, Immonen calculates.

History of Finns describes the stages of three families from the beginning of the 19th century to the present day. One family conceived in Huittini, another in Rantasalmi and the third in Helsinki.

The descendants did not stay in their birthplace. They wandered all over Finland in search of orders from the authorities, work, bread, housing or love.

Along the way, the paths of the families crossed each other. The author is Vesa from a Rantasalmi family.

In the book, Immonen describes a large number of human destinies, which are impossible to repeat in a short review. The most important thing is this: when Immonen writes about three families, he is also talking about thousands of Finnish families.

They are “side people”, ordinary people who try to survive when the great turmoils of history, such as three wars, several epidemics, a great famine and many economic depressions, tear them apart.

Collected in the book the little people were born, grew up, loved, hated, lived and died completely unaware that one day a man trained as a historian and neuroscientist would begin to trace their steps. Visit the archives, read old newspapers, rummage through relics, talk to descendants and finally write a new life for them.

However, Perttu Immonen’s books are not historical novels, although they could be in terms of their writing style. At the end of the new book there are no less than sixty pages of sources and references.

Immonen does not fill in the possible gaps in his sources with imagination. He sticks to the facts. Matti Mäkelä used People’s history when evaluating Immonen’s book, called it “research report” and it also fits perfectly as a characterization of the new book.

Book is divided into small numbers. The most impressive of them is named Rantasalmi, art of the 1930s and 40swhich is based on the stories, letters and war diaries of the men of the Rantasalmi company about the winter war.

Their task was to defend Laatoka’s Petäjäsaari in the last days of the war. The battle against the superior attacker culminated on March 6. The persistent defenders continued into the evening, but at 17:05 the diary wrote: Petäjä’s last men shot on the ice.

During the day, 140 men fell on Petäjäsaari, of which 46 were from Rantasalmi. This was the biggest daily loss suffered by any single municipality on the fronts of the Winter War.

Immonen’s great uncle Hope was among the fallen. When the body was not found, the household waited for years for Toivo to return, but he never returned.

In the final chapter Perttu Immonen reflects on what has been done. “The book idea was absurd in many ways,” he admits.

The time perspective from the Kalmar Union and the beginnings of printing to the European Union and the Internet would have been challenging even for an experienced historian, let alone a novice.

When he started his work, he was not a historian, but a psychologist. Alongside his research work, he completed his master’s studies in history at the University of Helsinki.

The reader who has followed the steps of the family for many generations will not be surprised by Perttu’s son’s confession. Immos has a birth defect. They tend to get crazy ideas, a surprising number of which have come true.