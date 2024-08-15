Book review | An arctic love story tells the history of Finns in wild Finnmark

Book review|Norwegian Ingeborg Arvola’s arctic love story takes place in wild Finnmark.

Novel

Ingeborg Arvola: Song of the Ice Sea. On the shore of Ruija I. (Kniven i ilden). On the beach of Ruija (Sanger fra Ishavet). Finnish Aki Räsänen. Rubber. 368 pp.

“One two three”, father counted fish, when the Norwegian writer Ingeborg Arvola was a little girl. Finnish was also spoken at relatives’ homes in Finnmark. The girl recognized tones but did not understand words.

The love for the Finnish language remained in the bud and matured only when the writer began to approach his fifties.

Song of the Arctic Ocean is written in Norwegian, the native language of Arvola, who has had a long career, but rewritten with Finnish words, his father’s native language.

The work won the Norwegian Brage award in 2022, and the following year it was nominated for the Nordic Council’s literary award.

That’s about it From the first part of the Ruija series, which dates back to the 1860s. The author found its key people Samuli Paulaharjun of the work Finns from Ruija (1928):

“But then Priita-Kaisa from Sodankylä happened in the area, and Mikko had to leave his country…”

Priita-Kaisa Seipäjärvi is Arvola’s great-great-grandmother. A beautiful and enigmatic woman. Like created as a novel character. And especially to men’s minds, as laughing women are.

Priita-Kaisa is also a hard working person, in addition to that, a dreamer and a dreamer. She works as a babysitter, a healer and, if necessary, a nanny. That’s quite a package.

In the afterwords, the author also remembers his grandfather, who sang Finnish minor songs about the Finns who moved to Finnmark, or Ruija.

Song of the Arctic Ocean is, as the name suggests, an exotic hiking novel. How does it feel to leave home and settle in a new one?

Ruija comes to mind again Arvi Järventausen novel Fairy tale-Ruijan country (1920). A classic from years ago, it belongs to the series Literature for schools.

Järventaus tells the story of the original churchmen of the north, Arvola paints portraits of the people.

She lives in the life of her multi-talented foremother by writing in the first person: “I feel the meadow, the land under the meadow, its distance from the forest, the wind blowing over the river, the vibration of the haystacks, the flow of the river water, my own will, my feet against the ground, the blood on my skin, the look on my face.”

Priita-Kaisa had given birth to two sons out of wedlock and reconciled her “inappropriate lifestyle” in front of the congregation in Sodankylä church.

The convict’s cheeks were red. Not out of regret or shame. But out of anger.

“Every step is a beginning. Every step is gone forever”, hammers in the back of his head.

Priita-Kaisa is skiing spawned across the border to Ruija, where the branches of the fjord swell with cod. There are more than three hundred kilometers to go:

“The wind sweeps the uppermost light snows with it and rolls them into a winding statue that slides along the ground. It looks like smoke rising from a sauna, the snow is like on fire….”

And then suddenly the reading stutters. When is nature “like an untied woolen coat”?

“ Arvola lives the life of her multi-talented foremother by writing in the first person.

If the description of nature is groping, the description of everyday life is ethnologically accurate. Circular economy is a condition of life, because people live in nature and from nature.

I called “I love” to pull the ahkiota towards Ruija. Two children and small items on board. Priita-Kaisa is skiing next door.

There, the reindeer are slaughtered. Blood is eaten first, then liver and heart. The meat is hung to dry, the bones are boiled into broth and the skin is made into blankets.

But human nature wants more than he needs. The following already sounds like current power fishing:

“Do we raise all the fish of God? I wonder. I’m standing up to my knees in fish: a sea of ​​fish carcasses to be cleaned, skinned, chopped and hung to dry.”

Arvola tells in detail about salmon and net disputes, log and reindeer thefts among settlers, Sámi, Lapps and Norwegians. A man with a sharp head and a cold heart will do best.

But sometimes the love story of Priita-Kaisa and Aslan Miko rises above the description.

“Mikko is rooted in my heart like a flower in a spring swamp”, says a woman who wants to give power to her feelings. Priita-Kaisa falls in love with a big man, even if a widower is also available. One who would have a boat and be a father to the boys.

Arvola is developing Mikko and Priita-Kaisa’s rapprochement subtly, gesture by gesture. Looks and touches reveal how the body misses the body, man misses man:

“We stand next to the water channel as if nothing happened. We stand on our sides and drink. In opposition to each other. Soon already thrown to the ground.“

The story of the lovers will continue in the next parts of the Ruija series and it will be guided by its thin thread to reality.

But to what forgot the Finnish words of the song of the Ice Sea? For a Finnish reader, the most interesting starting point of the entire novel.

Of course, the italicized words “oh hell”, “good day, people” or “oh, how good porridge” in the Finnish text cannot work in the same way as in the original Norwegian text.

Even without this cultural language game Song of the Arctic Ocean is a fascinating story about Finns, Sámi and Norwegians in wild Finnmark – spiced up with an arctic love story.