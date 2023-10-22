Book review | An ambitious debut novel would have needed more length to deepen

The story of the Vyborg sisters is told in the novel on two time levels.

Novel

Sonja Karlsson: 14 hours back. Cosmos. 197 pp.

Let’s imagine, that I am a young first-time author with a Kosmos publishing contract burning in my pocket. What exactly am I writing about?

Since I am still myself in this thought game, that is, a rather lazy and unimaginative person, I decide to focus on what is most familiar. It’s a classic writing instruction.

So my work is filled with scenes where a young first-time writer tries to write his first novel. An open ending suggests some sort of spiritual growth.

Voilà!

Jubilantly, I forward the Word file and concentrate on waiting for my book to be published in Helsingin Sanomat.

Fortunately 14 hours back debuting with a novel Sonja Karlsson (b. 1997) has done quite differently. He can be praised for choosing a non-autofictional topic. Go boldly into foreign skins!

The 1930s are about to begin. Like hundreds of thousands of other Finns, two sisters cross the Atlantic, Hertta, the novel’s narrator, and Olga, who is eight years older. The entire previous life in Vyborg is left behind, a city that “seems to be torn from its joints like a button on a sweater that has grown too small.”

Through Halifax, Canada, Olga and Hertta end up in New York, the heart of the big world.

Quickly the rolling years are filled with work for Herta and jazzy social life for Olga, who has married rich people. Hertta, who has a harder time adjusting to New York, defines her life through her bright sister and thus has a constant feeling of being an outsider.

In New York, the novel’s dialogue becomes largely English. It makes sense to use two languages. The siblings live in an English-speaking environment, where the mother tongue and identity fade away as Vyborg becomes an increasingly distant memory.

Karlsson moves his narrative on two historical time levels, the 1970s and 1930s. In the present moment of the novel, we are on a flight between New York and Helsinki.

In addition to Herta, Olga, who suffers from a memory disorder, and her husband, also born in Finland, Emil, are on the trip. In Finland, the funeral of the little brother who stayed in Karelia is waiting, about which the quick-witted Olga has not yet been told.

For Herta, the period that ended with the war now feels like “one cigarette-scented, sticky and hazy dream.” Because of the nostalgic vagueness, New York remains an overly sketched play city in the novel.

Air travel Karlsson, on the other hand, describes the stages with almost pointillist precision. There is no escaping the presence.

Hertta, who is flying for the first time, suffers from severe fear states. Memories from decades ago are mixed with the buzzing feeling caused by flying:

“…the softly lit living room splits in two, my eyes flutter open and I freeze in horror as the plane feels like it’s falling meters down.”

The plane of the Pan Am airline, which was discontinued in the early 1990s, gives Karlsson the opportunity to dispense details from the 1970s. Help with the background work must have been provided by the “Facebook Pan Am group” mentioned in the acknowledgments.

Karlsson likes the story moves smoothly. A little external 14 hours back still remains, despite the impressionistic description of Herta’s mental movements and memories.

Interesting moments and thoughts are not explored enough. Covering forty years beautifully but superficially, the text doesn’t get to stretch its muscles.

Books are often criticized for being too long. Maybe Karlsson should have been given more space instead – even a hundred pages.