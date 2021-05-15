Book Review | Although you don’t even visit Kallio, you like to call Sara Vallioja’s debut book Kallio Poetry

Sara Vallioja is poetically ashamed, and instead of merely describing problems, she seeks their roots.

Poems

Sara Vallioja: After a belly flush, I’m clean. Aviador. 60 s.

One strongly the existing genre of poetry tends to be forgotten, even if one actively follows published contemporary poetry. In the outspoken poetry of Kallio, the names of the streets are dropped, the partner is changed, euphoric moments and a longer-lasting paralysis are experienced. The species enters writing competitions at the collection stage store and is heard in poetry clubs, but it rarely peeks between the covers.

In recent years, a large number of debut books have been published on stage by meritorious authors, whose broad expression often has difficulty flattening along the page. For example Elsa Tölli circumvented the problem creatively by making a variegated mosaic of clips and glitter-loaves from his book.

Sara Vallioj debut collection After a gastric lavage, I am clean in turn is a pure white and Scandinavian reduced object. The layout fits the spirit of the book, as instead of a stunning word painting, the work represents the other side of the poem that appears: a declarative, punchline-driven expression that hits or sinks on its precision.

In the case of Vallioja more often it strikes, for instead of merely describing problems, he seeks their roots: “Reluctantly remembering takes all the strength. / Hurts. / Buranas are out of stock and there is no money. / All placed for approval. ” The childhood of the speaker in a fragmented bohemian family is drawn with little stroke against the background of the depiction of prolonged youth.

The categorization of the book as Kallio poetry is at least inaccurate, because atypically for the species, the work is never in Kallio. The milieu is wider, but the recognizable places are located in Helsinki: Roba, Hietsu and Koffi Park, sometimes in Toukola or along Itäväylä.

Nostalgia fades in the background of painful things, the intoxication of youth even attaches to the strawberries found at the bottom of the canvas at the end of a long summer day.

The Kallio poem is more of a state of mind than a limited area. Its spirit includes a mixture of serious and superficial subjects: in the same tone, there is talk as much about acne compression as about overdose. Both can be associated with something fun, nothing is merely serious, although the Finn also leads to the desire to look “less than me”.

Conquer it the use of a subtle paradox. In the night bus, the “indifferent sky spies through the window” like a fellow passenger with a basic reading face. In poems, expectations are broken, things become the opposite, which produces a certain resilience:

“You came from a vertical forest. / And there were tons of shit hanging behind you. Only one six – year unhealthy relationship. / And your alcohol problems. And your mild drug problem. / And your mental health problems. / I got so many reasons to love you. ”

The poem could be interpreted as meaning that the speaker’s care drive will soon lead to difficulties, but a more positive idea is also possible. The cycles of life sometimes take to the bottom, yet love is worth trusting.

At the end, the speaker looks at the infinite starry sky and states, “Our stories / no one really remembers them.” Writing destiny can still be a bit jumbling.

After a gastric lavage, I am clean is a quick-to-read book that knows the limits of its expression and realizes its potential within them. It can certainly also offer its readers peer support and help with shame, for example.

