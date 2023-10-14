Book review | Although American critics have raved about George Saunders’ new collection of short stories, it feels like a pile of junk

The self-repeating short stories are reminiscent of Saunders’ previous works.

Short stories

George Saunders: Liberation Day. Finnish Markku Päkkilä. Bridge. 265 pp.

The critic one of the most miserable tasks is to find that an artist who has usually done a wonderful job has failed.

At first, of course, you don’t want to believe it, and the benevolent interpretation mechanism clicks on at the first signs of danger. Let’s give it another chance.

In the end, however, it must be admitted:

Ah. Someone here just doesn’t work.

American by George Saunders (b. 1958) short story collection arrives, once again, accompanied by laudatory writing. New Liberation Day five of the stories have been published in The New Yorker magazine. Responsible for the Finnish portion Markus Päkkiläwhose reliably high-quality work includes previous Saunders short story translations.

Short prose tinged with absurd language styling, historical references and elements of science fiction or fantasy is the genre that made Saunders a star. The milieu repeats the banal Americana of theme parks and grim offices, which can unexpectedly explode into violence.

His previous collection of short stories December tenth (2015), Saunders made his debut novel Lincoln in the Bardo (2018), which won the Booker Prize. About creative writing through Russian short story classics A Swim in a Pond in the Rain (2021) essay book is still waiting for its Finnish translation.

December tenth was the masterpiece of Saunders, who had reached the peak of his artistic powers. Deeply disturbing and wildly funny, the work also raised Saunders’ public profile considerably. In recent years, he has taken a prominent position on US politics, in particular Donald Trump against.

At the same time, Saunders has changed from a cult author to an institution whose books Barack Obama recommends. One of his short stories has even been made into a book, costing more than 100 million dollars Netflix movie.

Much anticipated Liberation Day is a bitter disappointment. Its stories are lumps of crap that remind you of Saunders’ previous works in a boring way.

I am pretty much alone in my disappointment. Different views From the day of liberation I have found a couple, for example, in an American the left-wing paper Jacobin and From the Los Angeles Times.

About George Saunders’s position, it is said that the latter magazine has titled its criticism sarcastically: “Warm-hearted lyttys.” I don’t know if I can do the same myself.

The book starting Liberation day describes a special situation where people are attached, or riveted in the words of a linguistically lame self-narrator, to some kind of electronic smart wall, which can be manipulated to make them perform program numbers.

A story that stretches its thin premise reminds me December tenth chilling Semplica diaries with human garden ornaments. Presenting yet another typical Saunders dystopian Vekkula Bad spirit is the bottom line of the collection and approaches self-parody.

About short stories many are downright seething with the Trump neuroses of the concerned liberal. As political art, they are toothless. Referring to a totalitarian near future Love letter is self-pitying liberal kitsch at its worst.

Elliott in Spencer brainwashed elderly people are recruited for demonstrations full of hate speech and violent conflicts. Linguistically, the most alienating short story in the collection is an obvious allegory of the effects of the right-wing Fox News television channel in the radicalization of an entire generation.

Surprisingly, I enjoy the smaller stories the most. Sparrow and concluding the book My beloved house a lot can be condensed into a few pages.

Itself there is nothing wrong with repetition per se, and I do not criticize Saunders for using the same topics and literary solutions.

The problem is if, through repetition, the distinctive basic ideas loosen instead of being refined. That’s what happened to Saunders.